Latest update December 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported that there are eight new COVID-19 cases.
According to the December 4, dashboard no new COVID-19 deaths were recorded and the number of confirmed cases are now stands at 71, 650. It was also stated that there are seven persons in institutional isolation, 129 in home isolation and the death toll remains at 1, 285.
Exxon has to put up a sign board across the Demerara Harbour Bridge to tell Guyanese what % of revenue we are getting from the Stabroek Block!
Dec 05, 2022Kaieteur News – The Inaugural Boys Under-13 Inter-County 40 overs tournament, hosted by The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Albion,...
