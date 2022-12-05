Eight new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported that there are eight new COVID-19 cases.

According to the December 4, dashboard no new COVID-19 deaths were recorded and the number of confirmed cases are now stands at 71, 650. It was also stated that there are seven persons in institutional isolation, 129 in home isolation and the death toll remains at 1, 285.