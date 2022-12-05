Bent Street and Future Stars to battle for top honours

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament…

– Tiger Bay, Fruta Conquerors into ladies finale

Kaieteur News – The finalists in both the Men’s and Women’s Division have been decided following a thrilling night of semi-final action in the 2022 MVP Sports Futsal Tournament, which resumed on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium.

Tiger Bay was the first team to seal their spot in the Women’s Division then Fruta Conquerors followed to complete the finale’s fixture. For the Men, Future Stars shined in the first semi to enter the final then Bent Street masterfully secured their spot in the match that followed to end the night’s card.

These four teams will now set their sights on the ultimate day of the Tournament, which is billed for this Saturday, December 10, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the teams that lost in the Women’s Division, Police and GT Panthers, along with the semifinal losers in the Men’s Division, Stabroek Ballers and Gold is Money, will each vie for the third place.

This Saturday, the winner in the Women’s Division pockets $200,000, second place bags $100,000, while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. At stake for the men – the Championship prize of $500,000, while the runner up will have to settle for $300,000, third place carts off with $200,000 and the fourth place finisher walks away with $100,000.

The event, packed with incentives, has already seen the winner of each of the six groups in the male division receive $50,000 while second place took home $30,000, third pocketed $20,000 and fourth received $10,000.

Additionally, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award will also be up for grabs in both divisions, with winner of this prize in the Male Division riding away on a new 49cc Motorbike donated by Luminous Automotive & Motors.

A lucky fan in the finals will also ride away one of the bikes. Two nights ago, Trevon Callender was the lucky fan that won the $10,000 MVP Gift Voucher with ticket number 1215.

The semifinal rounds…

The Women once again commenced the action on Saturday as Tiger Bay squeezed past Police, 2 – 1, then Fruta Conquerors kept the faith to win, 3 – 2, against GT Panthers.

In the first match, it was Police that went ahead when Tandi Smith found the back of the net as early as the fourth minute. The next minute the scores were once again levelled when Chastady Archer equalised. Afena Baptiste’s sixth minute goal gave Tiger Bay the lead, which they kept until the regulation time whistle was sounded.

After that, Conquerors and Panthers contested a match that went into extra time, but avoided the penalty shootout following the decider being scored with 14 seconds left on the clock.

Panthers drew first blood in the 7th minute through Fiona Benjamin then doubled their lead in the 12th minute, compliments of Glendy Lewis, as they ended the first half in the lead. The second half saw Jessica Teasdale make it a one-possession game in the first minute of resumption then Sandra Johnson equalised in the 18th minute.

When the game went into extra time, it was Johnson’s well executed back-heel in front of the opposition’s goal that gave Tiger Bay the lead for the first time. During the celebration, the time keeper did not stop the clock as it ran down and prompted an argument with members of the Panthers and the referees.

In a tournament that had the goals being scored in under five seconds from the kick off, it seemed that the 14 seconds was not crucial in the referees’ eyes.

Moving into the Men’s Division, another impressive performance from Future Stars got them a 2 – 1 result over Stabroek Ballers. In this match, the team that made the lesser amount of mistakes was the one that triumphed.

Tyrese Dennis (6’, 22’) produced a goal in both halves of the encounter to overshadow the opposition’s consolation goal, scored by Dorren George in the 26th minute.

Former champs, Bent Street, steamrolled Gold is Money, 6 – 3, to acquire another shot at the title. Omari Glasgow’s helmet-trick (6’, 9’, 16’, 23’) along with Deon Alfred’s (20’, 21’) double, eclipsed the hat-trick scored by Darren Benjamin (4’, 10’, 20’) for Gold is Money.

The Petra organised tournament is sponsored by MVP Sports with support from Ansa McAl, through their Magnum and Lucozade brands, Luminous Automotive & Motors and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.