Armed motorbike bandits snatch salaries from female security guards

Kaieteur News – Armed motorcycle bandits on Saturday snatched the salaries of three female security guards just moments after they stepped out of their security company’s office at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The security service’s boss told Kaieteur News that some $500,000 was stolen from the women. He said that they had just received their pay when the gunmen pounced on them.

Kaieteur News learnt that the robbery took place around 18:20hrs.

The site manager (one of the three guards) was reportedly paying her two staff when the two men pulled up on a black CG motorcycle.

They parked the bike a short distance away from the security service’s office at Houston before walking into the compound. The bandits reportedly asked one of female guards for the site manager before whipping out a gun and ordering her to lie down.

His accomplice then walked up to the site manager and grabbed their salaries which were still in their respective envelopes, before making good their escape on the motorcycle in a western direction.

Investigations are ongoing.