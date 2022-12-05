Latest update December 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Armed motorbike bandits snatch salaries from female security guards

Dec 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Armed motorcycle bandits on Saturday snatched the salaries of three female security guards just moments after they stepped out of their security company’s office at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The security service’s boss told Kaieteur News that some $500,000 was stolen from the women. He said that they had just received their pay when the gunmen pounced on them.
Kaieteur News learnt that the robbery took place around 18:20hrs.

The site manager (one of the three guards) was reportedly paying her two staff when the two men pulled up on a black CG motorcycle.

They parked the bike a short distance away from the security service’s office at Houston before walking into the compound. The bandits reportedly asked one of female guards for the site manager before whipping out a gun and ordering her to lie down.

His accomplice then walked up to the site manager and grabbed their salaries which were still in their respective envelopes, before making good their escape on the motorcycle in a western direction.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon has to put up a sign board across the Demerara Harbour Bridge to tell Guyanese what % of revenue we are getting from the Stabroek Block!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County Tournament

Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Inaugural Under-13 Inter-County...

Dec 05, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Inaugural Boys Under-13 Inter-County 40 overs tournament, hosted by The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Albion,...
Read More
Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st test vs. WI

Lyon spins Australia to 164-run victory in 1st...

Dec 05, 2022

Record-breaker Giroud and Mbappe send Les Bleus into last eight

Record-breaker Giroud and Mbappe send Les Bleus...

Dec 05, 2022

England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters

England subdue Senegal to book France clash in...

Dec 05, 2022

Bent Street and Future Stars to battle for top honours

Bent Street and Future Stars to battle for top...

Dec 05, 2022

Khalil siblings reign supreme as National Squash Champions

Khalil siblings reign supreme as National Squash...

Dec 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]