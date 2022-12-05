Latest update December 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

$50M contract signed to upgrade Sophia ‘Blacka’ bridge

Dec 05, 2022 News

The ‘Blacka’ bridge that is to be upgraded

Kaieteur News – A $50 million contract was on Sunday signed between the Ministry of Public Works and Modern Construction and Trucking Services, for the upgrade to the ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown “Blacka” bridge.

The ‘Blacka’ bridge is a critical public access between Sophia and South Georgetown.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar had led a consultation with the residents of Sophia back in October, on the works to be executed in the community. A commitment was made to have a sturdy bridge put in place of the current one, which has been in a deplorable state for some time.

Present at the signing of the contract on Sunday were several Government Ministers including Minister Indar, Kwame McCoy, Susan Rodrigues, and Oneidge Walrond.
For his part, McCoy who is the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, reassured residents of the Government’s continued commitment to delivering quality service to all residents of Guyana.

Moreover, on Sunday the cleanup works in the community commenced as part of a Community Enhancement Exercise that is being coordinated by the Ministry of Public Works.
Minister Indar and other Ministers were a part of the cleaning exercise as well as teams from the Ministry’s Community Organised for a Restored Environment (CORE) unit.
The exercise saw drains being cleared of debris and derelict structures and encumbrances being removed from the parapet along Dennis Street.

At the signing of the contract on Sunday

