U.S. Ambassador to support measures that allow PWD to have equal access to opportunities

Kaieteur News – United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann-Lynch has committed to supporting measures that will see persons with disabilities enjoying equal access to opportunities, live independent lives driven by self-determination and contribute on equal terms to the development of their communities.

Ambassador Lynch made this commitment on Friday during a reception held at her residence in honour of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

She said that with over 48,000 persons living with disabilities in Guyana, an inclusive approach to development that guarantees the rights of persons with disabilities is essential if Guyana is to attain broad-based development that assures equal opportunities for all its citizens.

She noted that the purpose of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms, by all persons with disabilities and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

“Our governments, the United States and Guyana have signed onto this convention indicating our intent to abide by its principles and work towards meeting its obligations. It’s my hope that we continue our strong partnership in pursuit of this important and urgent work,” the Ambassador stated.

At Friday’s reception, the Ambassador recognised and acknowledged the work done by several young people who are attached to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Youth Advocacy, Linkages, Leadership in Elections and Society (ALLIES) community.

“I would like to acknowledge Meredith Applegate [International Foundation for Electoral Systems’ (IFES) Country Director to Guyana] and the entire team of the USAID Youth ALLIES programme for responding to GCOPD’s [Guyana Council of Oragnisations for Persons with Disabilities] call for youth and all persons with disabilities to be afforded their rights of inclusion in mainstream life, in elections and in governance and for devising innovative ways of supporting this call,” she expressed.

Anjali Sookra, one of the young persons actively engaged in community development under the USAID Youth ALLIES programme, spoke with Kaieteur News on Friday.

Sookra, who is visually impaired, is a Guidance and Counselling Officer attached to the Port Mourant Secondary School, and the facilitator for IFES in Region Six.

“I basically work with children in the school guiding and counselling them, guide them in career paths and try to develop them. I also work with persons with disability,” she disclosed.

The young woman explained that while in high school, she studied business but because of her disability, she was unable to pursue the subject.

“But what motivated me to get into the work was by going to the university, understanding life… and these courses teach you how to look at things differently. Plus I had my own battles in life and I learn to be resilient and so on. So think I am capable enough to help other persons, I think I have the mindset and the mentality to help especially youths because I had just existed the youth stage,” she explained.

Sookra thanked Mr. Ganesh Singh, Programme Coordinator of GCOPD for encouraging and guiding her. Sookra will soon graduate from the University of Guyana with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and intends to pursue her Master’s Degree in the near future.

“The USAID is very important and they are playing a very vital role in the disability enhancement,” she told Kaieteur News.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, Opposition Members of Parliament and members of GCOPD were among attendees at the reception.