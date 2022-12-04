Pie Bai: “Homemade sweet and salty pies”

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Having a craving for pies is what led Omar Sattaur to open his own pie business right here in Georgetown called: “Pie Bai.”

It has been four years since Sattaur opened his business and since then he has been whipping up a variety of savory goodness for his customers. He used his six years of knowledge working in a restaurant to help him adapt and set about making his business a success.

A pie is a type of food made with meat, vegetables, or fruit covered in pastry and baked. There are four types of pies: cream, fruit, custard, and savory.

During an interview with this newspaper, the business owner said, “I wanted to eat pie here in Guyana, but there was nowhere making any. I immediately recognized that there was a need for such a place and so I decided to embark on this journey of opening my own pie business: Pie Bai.”

Who would have thought that the simple craving for a dish would lead to such a successful business enterprise?

“I have dessert pies and meat pies and everything pie related, such as cheesecakes, quiches, pizzas, cobblers and crumbles. Classic dessert pies like: apple, lemon meringue, sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin, banana cream, coconut cream pie and chocolate cream. Meat pies like chicken/beef/fish, veggie, jalapeños, mozzarella, or pizza top pie (my own creation) shepherd’s pies and cottage pies,” Sattaur said.

Some other items on the menu are: beef pie, fish pie, stripped chicken pie, pizza top pie, beef/chicken/fish quinche.

A Quiche is a French tart consisting of a pastry crust filled with savoury custard and pieces of cheese, meat, seafood or vegetables.

At Pie Bai, customers can also try one of their delectable cheesecakes in vanilla, chocolate, passion fruit, guava or coffee. Also available are a variety of pizzas such as: veggie, cheese, barbeque chicken and sausage & cheese.

When asked what is his best seller Sattaur shared that his customers truly enjoy his apple pie and chicken jalapenos pie.

Since 2018, Sattaur’s pie business has catered to several events including anniversaries, birthdays and office parties/meetings.

Pie Bai is located at 242 Pike Street, Campbellville Georgetown (closer to Sheriff Street). Sattaur’s business works on pre-orders at least one day in advance. That way pickup and delivery can be properly arranged.

Sattaur said, “I was born and raised in Guyana. I attended Happy Hearts Nursery, and then Stella Maris Primary School then I went onto North Georgetown Secondary. I then worked at Frandec Travel service for six years and then at Howard’s Restaurant for seven years before I opened my own business.”

When asked about his long-term goal with his business, Sattaur shared that he wants his business to flourish into the “KFC of pies.”

To contact Omar, you can visit his Facebook page @sliceofpie22 or call/WhatsApp (592) 651-2702 or call 227-6358.

(To share any useful information you can contact me via email @[email protected])