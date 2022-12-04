Latest update December 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man electrocuted while mounting Christmas tree     

Dec 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Friday electrocuted while mounting a metal Christmas tree to the front of a Lusignan, ECD house.

The dead man was identified as Deepak Ramdeen.

Dead: Deepak Ramdeen

According to police, at about 23:00-hours, the incident occurred while Ramdeen, Gupta Ramcharran, the owner of the house, Mahendra Ramcharran and Shivraj Rulall were in process of erecting the 27-foot tree.

The 27 ft. Christmas tree alongside the lorry. (Photo courtesy of Guyana Police Force)

The men were using a crane attached to a truck operated by Dharamlall Prettipaul to mount the tree when the tip of the star which was on the tree came into contact with an overhead live wire.

All of the men received electrical shocks to their bodies and were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Ramdeen died while receiving treatment.

Gupta, Mahendra and Rulall remain patients of the Burn Care Unit of the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

