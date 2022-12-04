Local Real Estate Company makes ‘giving back’ hallmark of business

Kaieteur News – Christmas is the season of goodwill. During this time, private companies, government agencies, and individuals seek to engage in efforts to give back or support one cause or another.

However, for Dave Lall, the proprietor of Dave’s Realty and Property Management Agency, giving back to society and supporting particularly those in need is an all-year-round effort.

Lall and his wife Mandy founded their real estate company approximately five years ago. Prior to this, the realtor was engaged in another type of business but it was not yielding the returns that he hoped for.

He explained, “We had a business but it was not doing well, so my wife and I decided to venture into real estate.”

The businessman explained that as the business started to take off, it was decided that giving back to the community and people would be a hallmark of the company.

“We are a relatively small company but I still wanted to do more than just make money. So me and my wife at different times in the year, we support various causes,” Lall said.

The businessman told this publication that his decision was grounded in the fact that although he came from a wealthy family, he knew what it is to struggle.

He said, “I came from a family with wealth but we are traditional so I know what it means to build for myself and I have seen days where I was down to my last $500 and it was people that had to help me.”

“…As such, I always vowed that should I make it in life one day, I will always reach back and assist as many people as I can,” he added.

Lall said further that most of his adult years were spent finding his purpose and working to achieve what he has today.

He said, “We spent the first few years building our business quietly in the background until we started to actually earn an income and could have afforded to help.”

Now, the businessman said that his company offers support to various organizations and individuals all year round.

“So far, as a real estate company, we built a fully accessorized house for a differently abled woman, continue to donate hampers and cash assistance to families in need,” he said, adding that “At Christmas, the company gives out over half a million dollars in assistance…”

Lall said that the company’s efforts really got underway at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was so much need, that we decided to reach out to my friends who are in the political arena like James Bond and Rae Lam, these are people who were assisting and I started to work along with them to help donate and distribute hampers,” he said.

Lall continued “Initially, we started out assisting; The Citizenship Initiative led by Lam but as time progressed. We diverted onto our own and have since assisted over 1,500 families and individual people in Guyana. As a small company with not much reach, we consider that a major success.”

“To date, we have donated over 600 food hampers, wheelchairs, medical equipment, and household items such as beds, mattresses, sheet sets, stoves, gas, and bottle. We have donated clothing, footwear, sponsored orphanages, donated over a million dollars in cash at different intervals, donated toys, and assisted several NGOs, etc…” he said.

During the joyous season, Lall’s efforts to give back are evident. He told this newspaper that kids hold a special place in our hearts and as such, we try to assist as much as we can at Christmas.

He explained “It is our intention to help as many families and single-parent households with kids as we can. The thought of kids not having food over the Christmas weekend or toys to play with is a sad image to ponder on and is the reason why the majority of our help is done during the Christmas period.”

“Last year, we donated over $150,000 in cash to several vulnerable families. This year (for Christmas alone), we have done $40,000 to an NGO from Parika; $60,000 to Food For The Poor Guyana Inc.; $200,000 will be going towards 20 families; we’ve sponsored several buckets of ice cream to a school,” he said.

Additionally, he said, “Five special needs kids were selected from a school to receive toys. Four families who are in urgent need were selected to receive $15,000 each.”

As such, the realtor expressed thanks to everybody that bought a property or land or listed their property via his company.

“Without this, we would not be able to do what we do. We look forward to continued support as we aim to do more for our Guyanese brothers and sisters who are down in their luck in the new year,” he added.