Khalil siblings reign supreme as National Squash Champions

Dec 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Khalil siblings, Jason-Ray and Ashley, were crowned the country’s men’s and women’s National Squash champions, when the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) brought the curtains down on their championships on Friday evening at the Georgetown Club.
In the women’s finals, Ashley Khalil defeated Taylor Fernandes 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-8), while Jason-Ray had a hard-fought encounter against Alex Arjoon where he prevailed 3-2.
