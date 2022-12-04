Driving Etiquette (Part 1)

By Richard Francois

Kaieteur News – Driving a motor vehicle is a serious endeavour and must be treated as such at all times. When driving on the roadways, it is important that you do so carefully, safely and responsibly. There are rules and laws for driving on the roadways in Guyana just like there are in any other country in the world. These rules are set to ensure that law and order are maintained at all times, and that drivers govern themselves accordingly in a safe and responsible manner when using the roadways.

However, there is more to being a good driver than just understanding vehicle control and the local road laws – it also requires having respect for other drivers, displaying awareness and practising good driving etiquette. Apart from the established rules and laws for driving on the road, there are some conventionally accepted norms and behaviours that drivers should practice at all times. Driving etiquette is something that is urgently needed on the streets of Guyana. This article will examine some basic driving etiquette that can be applied here in Guyana in an effort to bring a level of civility to local driving.

Indicate. Indicate. Indicate.

The indicator lights on a car are amber in colour and can be located at the front, the rear and sometimes at the side of a car on both the left and right-hand sides. Drivers must use their indicators to show an intended change of direction, whether turning left or right, or moving out into traffic. This action is actually a legal requirement.

It is important that drivers use their indicators in good time, giving other road users enough time to react and adapt to the signal. Too often Guyanese drivers wait until they are actually in the middle of changing direction before using their traffic indicators. Many times, some don’t even bother using their traffic indicators.

Indicating properly sends the right signal. Other road users will certainly appreciate drivers taking the time to warn them well before a change in direction. Drivers, please try to use your traffic indicators appropriately. Safe and courteous drivers always use their turn signals as a warning or notification.

Please note that once you have completed the manoeuvre, make sure the indicator has been switched off, so as not to confuse other road users.

Maintaining lane discipline

This requirement cannot be overstated. Too many local drivers are guilty of arbitrarily switching lanes at dangerous speeds putting themselves and other road users at risk. Apparently, there are even local terms to describe this reckless behaviour such as “threading the needle” or “stitching.”

Bad lane discipline is often the result of a lack of forward planning and good observation, which can lead to drivers finding themselves in situations they are not prepared for. Usually, this poor judgement stems from a lack of concentration or inexperience. Moreover, in Guyana, some drivers who seem to be perpetually in a hurry engage in the lawless and reckless practice of arbitrary switching lanes; overtaking and in some cases undertaking, dangerously.

It is essential that drivers maintain lane discipline, in order to lessen the danger of an accident. Drivers, please try as much as possible after reading this article to maintain lane discipline at all times, so as to avoid the reckless endangerment of yourself and other road users.

Using the horn

A casual walk around Georgetown will reveal a cacophony of horns in all their glorious variety. It seems that Guyanese drivers while sometimes ignoring the use of their traffic indicators are fully aware of the location of their vehicle’s horns.

Conventional road traffic literature states that car horns should only be used to warn other road users of imminent danger and when a car is in motion – essentially as an alert system. These alerts include the following: if you are travelling around a bend, and need to alert other motorists of your presence; other occasions when your presence may be unclear to road users, for example, foggy conditions; when your vehicle is obscured by something; when you need to avoid a potential accident; and when you need to alert a motorist or pedestrian of danger.

The aggressive frequency of honking a car’s horn, especially doing so in the wrong situation might be dangerous or unhelpful to other road users. It may also startle, panic or aggravate other road users, leading to further unsafe behaviours. In fact, in some countries using your car horn indiscriminately can also land you with a fine if caught. So drivers, please try as much as possible to use your horns sparingly and properly. And tooting your horn just before the traffic lights change, or as soon as it changes, is impolite and inappropriate.

Using the hazard warning lights correctly

Whenever a driver switches on his or her hazard warning lights, every indicator the car has begins to flash. Drivers are only supposed to turn on their hazard warning lights when there is a need to warn other road users of a hazard. This hazard could be your car or an obstacle or animals on the road.

It is advisable that drivers turn on their hazard lights if their car has broken down and is obstructing traffic, or to warn other road users of a hazard ahead.

Please drivers, never use hazard lights when parking dangerously, illegally, or while speeding, as is dangerously becoming the norm for some local drivers.

Use your hazard warning lights responsibly.

Do not tailgate

Tailgating is simply defined as driving dangerously close behind another vehicle. It is a most unsafe practice that is occurring far too often on Guyanese roads. Irresponsible drivers often think it is acceptable to tailgate emergency and police vehicles, or any vehicle with a siren. Street bullies often tailgate drivers they wish to overtake. This practice is most unsafe and must be stopped immediately. Actually, in some countries tailgating attracts a fine.

Drivers, please try to keep a safe distance from the driver ahead of you. In other words, do not tailgate! It is not only poor driving etiquette, but tailgating also greatly reduces your reaction time and can cause you to slam into the vehicle in front of you if it stops suddenly.

One school of thought posits that drivers should follow the three-second rule. If it takes less than three seconds for the tailgating vehicle to pass the same thing the car in front did, then the driver following is too close. For instance, when the car in front passes a road sign, if the vehicle right behind passes the same sign in less than three seconds, that’s tailgating.

This three-second distance rule is unwritten, but it is one drivers should always follow.

Next week’s article will explore a few other notable driving etiquette rules that should be applied by drivers to ensure the safe, responsible and courteous use of the road. It is time for Guyanese drivers to respect the roadways and those who use it. Risky and discourteous driving is unsafe and dangerous. If you are reading this article and you are a driver, please make a wholesome effort to practice what is being discussed here. And if you perhaps know other drivers, please feel free to share this information with them.