Christmas menu don prepare!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys bin studying what fuh cook fuh Christmas Day lunch. Dem boys wanted something Guyanese, nat because dem boys is a patriot but because dem boys can’t afford de cost of turkey and ham this year.

But when dem boys check out de prices of duck and fowl, dem boys had to hide dem face. Is like dem chicken eating special feed because not only de price gone up but de size gone down. So de smaller de chicken growing, de mo money yuh gat to pay fuh pluck weight.

So dem boys decide on a lil ital fuh Christmas. Dem thinking about some shine rice and eddoe curry. But de price of eddoes now gone up too. So it nah look as if dem boys gan be able to afford de eddoe curry. If coconut price jump up to, dem boys might have to settle fuh sweet rice instead of shine rice.

Dem boys nah tekkin chances though. Dem done buy dem egss because dem nag want de price of an egg reach $100 before dem buy.

But is nat all bad news on the eating and drinking side fuh Christmas. De price of ginger falling. Dem boys pay $700 per pound (lb) fuh ginger dis week. A few weeks ago, it was $1000 per lb.

So dem boys can be like dem jail bird and eat jail bread and ginger beer fuh Christmas.

As fuh de pepperpot, de pepper get mo’ expensive dan de pot.

Talk half. Leff half.