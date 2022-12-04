Latest update December 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AAG denounces inappropriate actions from coaches

Dec 04, 2022 Sports

By Rawle Toney  

Kaieteur News – The President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is making it clear that the local governing body for track and field does not condone inappropriate behaviours by their affiliated coaches.

Hutson, appearing on the State-owned National Communications Network (NCN), was at the time responding to the allegation of sexual assault committed on a 14-year-old athlete by one of their national coaches.

AAG president – Aubrey Hutson

On Thursday, Kaieteur News reported that a national Track and Field coach was arrested on Wednesday for allegations of sexual assault.

According to information, the alleged incident took place last Friday while the coach was assisting several athletes preparing for the just-concluded National Schools Championship.

The young athlete alleged that after practice at the Track and Field Centre, she was lured into a room at the facility where the alleged incident happened.

The victim related the alleged incident to a friend, who then made contact with a Welfare Officer.

The Welfare officer then made contact with the victim’s parents, after which they made a report to a nearby police station.

It was alleged that the victim was taken to a medical facility where a sexual assault exam was conducted.

The coach was arrested while witnessing the Schools Championship.

“The AGG does not condone misconduct from our coaches. We don’t condone the kind of relationship that some coaches may want to have with athletes,” Hutson said.

The long-serving AAG president was adamant in stating, “relationships should have its borders, and any coach, who would want to cross the border where he’s going to knowingly try to have a sexual relationship in any form with any athlete is not condoned by the Association.”

Kaieteur News understand that the coach has since been released on $100,000 station bail as investigators await advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Khalil siblings reign supreme as National Squash Champions

Khalil siblings reign supreme as National Squash Champions

Dec 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Khalil siblings, Jason-Ray and Ashley, were crowned the country’s men’s and women’s National Squash champions, when the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) brought the...
Read More
2022 Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival concludes tonight

2022 Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival...

Dec 04, 2022

Brathwaite’s hundred defies Australia but Lyon strikes late

Brathwaite’s hundred defies Australia but...

Dec 04, 2022

Messi scores in 1,000th game as Argentina progress

Messi scores in 1,000th game as Argentina

Dec 04, 2022

Netherlands beat US to book quarter-final place

Netherlands beat US to book quarter-final place

Dec 04, 2022

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championship set for December 15 -18

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championship...

Dec 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • THE PLAYBOOK

    Kaieteur News – When in Opposition, the PNC/R and its sidekicks are predictable. They have a playbook which guides... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]