AAG denounces inappropriate actions from coaches

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is making it clear that the local governing body for track and field does not condone inappropriate behaviours by their affiliated coaches.

Hutson, appearing on the State-owned National Communications Network (NCN), was at the time responding to the allegation of sexual assault committed on a 14-year-old athlete by one of their national coaches.

On Thursday, Kaieteur News reported that a national Track and Field coach was arrested on Wednesday for allegations of sexual assault.

According to information, the alleged incident took place last Friday while the coach was assisting several athletes preparing for the just-concluded National Schools Championship.

The young athlete alleged that after practice at the Track and Field Centre, she was lured into a room at the facility where the alleged incident happened.

The victim related the alleged incident to a friend, who then made contact with a Welfare Officer.

The Welfare officer then made contact with the victim’s parents, after which they made a report to a nearby police station.

It was alleged that the victim was taken to a medical facility where a sexual assault exam was conducted.

The coach was arrested while witnessing the Schools Championship.

“The AGG does not condone misconduct from our coaches. We don’t condone the kind of relationship that some coaches may want to have with athletes,” Hutson said.

The long-serving AAG president was adamant in stating, “relationships should have its borders, and any coach, who would want to cross the border where he’s going to knowingly try to have a sexual relationship in any form with any athlete is not condoned by the Association.”

Kaieteur News understand that the coach has since been released on $100,000 station bail as investigators await advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).