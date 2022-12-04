2022 Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival concludes tonight

Kaieteur News – When the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) 2022 Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival resumed on the second night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, a semi crammed Sports Hall turned out to witness some intriguing games.

For the Men, QPCC registered early wins in the Over 45 category as they edged past YMCA Old Fort Legends in a nail biting finish, leaving the score at 4 – 3 goals at the end of the match up. After that, they (QPCC) defeated GCC 3 – 2.

GCC Vintage came back strong later in the night, battering YMCA Old Fort Legends 9 – 3 goals to keep their hopes alive.

Also in the over 35 category, a spirited battle between QPCC and GCC The Sequel saw the Trinidadian team hold the host side to a 2 – 2 draw. Antonio’s Hickers leaped into winners row after they defeated YMCA Old Fort Expendables 2–1.

On the other side of things, the Women put on quite a show. TTPC lost to Woodpecker Hikers 3 – 4 in their encounter as we saw GBTI GCC uphold their dominance in Game #10, increasing their lead over YMCA at regular intervals, to triumph 4 – 1 at the final whistle.

Game #13 action saw GBTI GCC continue their form as they defeated George United 2 – 1.

Closing off a night of high-quality action, YMCA Old Fort lost to QPCC 1 – 5 in the Men’s A Division while TPCC failed to get pass Pepsi Hikers in Game #16, that game subsequently ended 5 – 6, respectively.

The tournament had its penultimate day being contested last night with today being the final day on the cards.

Ten matches are billed for today from 11:00 hrs at the same venue.