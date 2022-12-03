Victoria’s 183rd Anniversary celebration concludes Sunday 4 December

Kaieteur News – Organized by Cool crew and A Team promotion, the Victoria Village’s 183rd Anniversary celebration is set to conclude on Sunday 4th December at the Victoria Community Centre ground.

The activities Sunday would be the climax of the month of celebrations. It will be a family oriented affair with the finals of the Karaoke competition, Football, Cricket, Basketball and Dominoes competitions. There will also be a Cookout competition, in which villagers will compete in categories such as metagee competition, cook-up competition and curry cooking competition.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports: Mr Charles Ramson accompanied by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission: Mr Kashif Mohammed are scheduled to be in attendance. It is hoped that one main objective of discussing how the village can attract needed funds will be looked at, also discussing plans of upgrading its sports facilities and even the establishment new recreational facilities. This initiatives regarding needed developments had been a decade-long conversations with the then Minister Gail Tiexiera through regular meetings with the Victoria Indaba Committee.

There will also be a segment for the presentation of prizes to Victorians who have made enormous contributions over the last three years. Awards will also be presented to the best performing Grade Six and CXC students with the aim to integrate interrelationships among the various pursuits such as Sports, education and entrepreneurship etc.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr. Hugh Todd along with Ag Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken are also expected to be in attendance, assisting with the presentation of prizes.