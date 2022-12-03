Upper Demerara/Kwakwani stands firm to retain title

MOE’s 60th National Schools’ Championship…

Kaieteur News – Despite it being an incidental final day that caused the follow of events to be halted on a few occasions, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) maintained their dominance to retain the Track and Field title of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE’s) 60th National Schools’ Championships, yesterday, at the Lenora Track and Field Facility.

When the dust settled, District 10 amassed 656.5 points to cart off with bragging rights for another year, while West Demerara (D 3) finished second on 603 points, East Coast Demerara (D 4) were third with 548 points, Corentyne (D 6) placed fourth with 449.5 points and New Amsterdam/Canje (D 15) ended in fifth with 415.5 points.

North Georgetown (D 11) were sixth with 374, Essequibo Coast Pomeroon (D 2) followed with 347.5 points as did Rupununi (D 9 – 306 points), West Coast Berbice (D 5 – 285.5 points), East Georgetown (D 12 – 284 points), North West (D 1 – 279 points), East Bank Demerara (D 14 – 275.5 points), Bartica (D 7 – 261 points), South Georgetown (D 13 – 235 points) and Potaro Siparuni (D 8 – 109 points), respectively.

District 10 also dominated in the medal tally with a total of 63 which included 15 gold medals, 25 silver medals and 23 bronze medals. However, it was West Demerara that tallied the most gold medals, with the bar being set at 27. They added 12 silver medals and 13 bronze medals to accumulate 52.

East Coast Demerara had the second highest tally of gold medals with 17 to their account while 14 silver medals and 11 bronze medals pushed their total to 42 for the third highest tally of medals in the event.

In the Teachers’ Championship, it was West Demerara that flew high to take the title with 278 points as West Coast Berbice (171.5 points) finished second, North West (161.5 points) were third, District 10 were fourth with 161 points and District 15 finished fifth with 158 points.

Among the incidents impeded time; a partial mutiny orchestrated by officials, which looked threatening enough to bring the curtains down on the event, was averted.

On the day’s card, it was densely populated by field events with only the 400m finales, relays, 5K and 3K to be contested on the track.

Yesterday, West Demerara commanded the Girls U-20 Division as Keliza Smith won the 400m to complete the sprint triple, while Attoya Harvey won the 3000m to sweep the middle distance category.

North Georgetown’s Simeon stomped his authority in the Boys U-20 400m with a blistering time of 48.76s to win another Gold to accompany his 200m triumph.

The Under-17 Boys had a very intriguing showdown in their 400m race as Omar James clocked 50.17s to win ahead of Enoch Munroe (50.63s) and Kemar Boyce (51.08s).

The remainder of results will be published in a later issue.