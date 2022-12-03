Latest update December 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

South Korea advance at World Cup after stoppage-time winner

Dec 03, 2022 Sports

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) – South Korea advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup on the tiebreaker of goals scored after beating Portugal 2-1 yesterday following a stoppage-time strike from Hwang Hee-chan.

South Korea was heading out of the tournament until Son Heung-min led a length-of-the-field breakaway in the first minute of added time and slipped a pass through to Hwang, who converted a low finish.

South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu makes a save shot by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Son and his teammates then formed a huddle in the middle of the field after the final whistle and watched coverage of the end of the other Group H match between Uruguay and Ghana on a cell phone. South Korea’s team’s fans were in tears, and some were praying.

South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon, second from right, celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

When that game finished 2-0 to Uruguay and South Korea was sure of its second-place finish, the players erupted in joy.

South Korea finished even with Uruguay with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but the Asian team scored four goals compared to Uruguay’s two.

Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.

