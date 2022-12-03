Latest update December 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sophia man arrested after CANU finds boat with 1000 live cartridges  

Dec 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old North Sophia man was on Thursday arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) following the interception of a boat containing 1000 twelve-gauge live cartridges.

Arrested: Jerimiah Smith

According to CANU, on November 30, 2022 ranks were patrolling Crabwood and Moleson Creeks when they intercepted a boat with a number of occupants had just docked.

The 1000 twelve-gauge ammunition found on the boat

After realizing that the CANU officers were in the area, the occupants of the boat fled into nearby bushes. This caused the CANU ranks to give chase. During the chase, the ranks were able to apprehend Jerimiah Smith, the 18-year-old-man of Pike Street, North Sophia. He was taken to the Springlands Police Station as investigations continue.

Smith was recently arrested by CANU for being found with 40 kg of cannabis in a motor vehicle, along the Springlands Public Road.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Australia’s Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies crumble

Australia’s Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies...

Dec 03, 2022

AFP – Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth yesterday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their...
Read More
Upper Demerara/Kwakwani stands firm to retain title

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani stands firm to retain...

Dec 03, 2022

South Korea advance at World Cup after stoppage-time winner

South Korea advance at World Cup after...

Dec 03, 2022

Cameroon strike late to stun Brazil’s second-string team 1-0

Cameroon strike late to stun Brazil’s...

Dec 03, 2022

Victoria’s 183rd Anniversary celebration concludes Sunday 4 December

Victoria’s 183rd Anniversary celebration...

Dec 03, 2022

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes tonight with semis

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes tonight with...

Dec 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]