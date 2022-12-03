Sophia man arrested after CANU finds boat with 1000 live cartridges

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old North Sophia man was on Thursday arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) following the interception of a boat containing 1000 twelve-gauge live cartridges.

According to CANU, on November 30, 2022 ranks were patrolling Crabwood and Moleson Creeks when they intercepted a boat with a number of occupants had just docked.

After realizing that the CANU officers were in the area, the occupants of the boat fled into nearby bushes. This caused the CANU ranks to give chase. During the chase, the ranks were able to apprehend Jerimiah Smith, the 18-year-old-man of Pike Street, North Sophia. He was taken to the Springlands Police Station as investigations continue.

Smith was recently arrested by CANU for being found with 40 kg of cannabis in a motor vehicle, along the Springlands Public Road.