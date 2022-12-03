Princess Street Pensioner killed following argument with relative

Kaieteur News – A 75-year-old Princess Street, Georgetown woman was on Friday reportedly stabbed to death by her Nephew.

Dead is Audrey Harris of Lot 11 Princess Street, Georgetown.

According to reports, the woman’s 50-year-old Nephew, who is reportedly mentally ill, allegedly committed the heinous crime. He lived in the lower flat of the two-storey house which Harris also shared with her reputed husband.

Police said that after the reputed husband of Harris left for work, she and her nephew reportedly got into an argument in the yard. She reportedly insisted that man move out from the lower flat of the house. The man reportedly refused.

Harris reportedly armed herself with a hammer while her Nephew grabbed a knife. The man reportedly stabbed Harris to her neck twice before she collapsed and bled to death. The man reportedly made good his escape on foot-he was seen running from the house.

Police said that Harris was found dead by her neighbour who had heard loud screams coming from the woman’s house. The neighbour said she contacted Harris’s Niece to inform her about the screams. It was the Niece who instructed the neighbour to check on the now dead Harris to see what had transpired.

Harris was found laying in a pool of blood in her yard at about 09:00h.