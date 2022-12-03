MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes tonight with semis

Kaieteur News – The Petra organized MVP Sports Futsal Tournament is finally set to resume after a lengthy wait, with the semifinal round in both the Men’s and Women’s Division, which will be played this evening at the National Gymnasium.

When Kaieteur Sport had an opportunity to speak with the Director of the organizing team, Troy Mendonca, he disclosed that he anticipates a thrilling return to play for the teams that have been raring to go for quite some time.

“Although we had our scheduled pushed back it worked in our favour and I would guess the eight remaining teams also had more time to prepare, which means we will have well rested teams that are ready to fight for top honours.”

The female division will kick off proceedings at what is expected to be a minted venue as Fruta Conquerors go head to head with GT Panthers in the first semifinal from 20:00hrs, while Police tackle Tiger Bay to decide the other finalist from 20:45 hrs.

After that, the men spring into action with the first semifinal that features giant killing teams, Stabroek Ballers and Future Stars, which commences at 21:30 hrs. The winner of this match faces the victor of the Gold is Money versus Bent Street-encounter.

At stake for the men – the Championship prize of $500,000, while the runner up will have to settle for $300,000, third place carts off with $200,000 and the fourth place finisher walks away with $100,000.

Additionally, the winner of each of the six groups in the male division will received $50,000 while second place took home $30,000, third pocketed $20,000 and fourth received $10,000.

In the Women’s division, the Tournament winner pockets $200,000, second place bags $100,000 while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award will also be up for grabs in both divisions.

Petra recently acquired the MVP Prize for the Men and a lucky fan who attends the finale, compliments of Luminous Automotive and Motors. There is also the MVP Sports door prize up for grabs by fans who have the lucky ticket.