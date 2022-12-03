Latest update December 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

IDPADA-G sues Govt. for withholding subvention

Dec 03, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G) on Friday announced that it has filed legal proceedings against the Government in a bid to have its subvention reinstated.

Chairman of IDPADA-G, Vincent Alexander

Speaking at a Press Conference the Assembly’s Attorney, Nigel Hughes said that the court document examines three violations by the Government. He said that IDPADA-G is seeking an Order of Mandamus to have the subventions, already budgeted for this year, to be returned to the Organisation ahead of the final determination of the matter.

Hughes explained that IDPADA-G had a legitimate expectancy to the subvention based on engagements and agreements made with the previous and current Governments.  The Organization was given no reason or notification as to why the funds were ceased.

The Attorney said that the Government has “breached the legitimate expectancy” to pay the annual subvention which is handed over in 12 equal parts as per months of the year. He said too that the act of cessation of payment is an abuse of power.

Further, he said that the Government should have declared or placed on notice that changes to the distribution of funds would occur and given the Organisation an opportunity to be heard.

He told Reporters that IDPADA-G’s case is also supported by the fact that the Government budgeted for the sums to be disbursed to the Organization and by law, this should have been done.

IDPADA-G had consulted with and developed relationships with both the David Granger-led and Irfaan Ali-led Administrations; both sides committed to funding the Organisation within the United Nations designated decade. The Organisation received funds from the Government up to August 2022 when it was abruptly stopped.

Attorney at Law, Nigel Hughes.

“Because of the acts of the Government, IDPADA-G has suffered tremendous loss,” Hughes told Reporters while referencing the fact that the Organisation was forced to lay off some staff.

The Lawyer also noted that the Organisation has been exposed to litigation because it is unable to meet its financial obligations which include payments for projects and services rendered.

For the breach of contract, Hughes said IDPADA-G is seeking damages from the government, but its value is to be determined by the Court following the testimony of witnesses.

Meanwhile, Chairman of IDPADA-G, Vincent Alexander detailed that the Organization was forced to downsize by laying off staff, reduce the number of projects it worked on, and the services provided.

Alexander told Reporters that the Organisation has been receiving donations to continue its work but will soon be establishing a GoFundMe page.

The UN Decade for People of African Descent is themed “People of African descent: recognition, justice and development.” It calls on Governments around the world where people of African Descents reside to put mechanism in place to help improve their state of existence.

Alexander said that IDPADA-G has been fulfilling its obligations based on the UN mandate. IDPADA-G said it has assisted hundreds of Guyanese in the process of developing businesses through training in the writing of business proposals financials.

While the organization said it is not a grant agency, it has provided many African Guyanese with finances to develop new and existing small businesses.

Persons seeking skills training and educational advancements have also benefitted through IDPADA-G’s programmes. The agency has also provided various types of assistance to its 65 member organisations that make up the assembly.

Alexander said that the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government is well aware of the organisation’s work programme and its need for finances. The Chairman said too that the Government through the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sport and Finance are well aware of the Organisation’s financial records and status. Every year, audits are completed and the reports submitted to the Ministry of Culture. Further, the Ministry of Finance has also conducted in-depth audits of the Organisation’s operations and accounts.

Alexander has accused the Government of preventing the Organisation from serving the African Guyanese community and other citizens during the UN designated decade. He believes that Organisation stopped receiving the Government subvention because ‘Cuffy 250’ a member organisation indicated advertised and subsequently hosted a forum themed, ‘Resisting the Emerging Apartheid State’’. The subject of the ‘Cuffy 250’ forum sparked much public debate and was strongly condemned by the Government.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Australia’s Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies crumble

Australia’s Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies...

Dec 03, 2022

AFP – Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth yesterday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their...
Read More
Upper Demerara/Kwakwani stands firm to retain title

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani stands firm to retain...

Dec 03, 2022

South Korea advance at World Cup after stoppage-time winner

South Korea advance at World Cup after...

Dec 03, 2022

Cameroon strike late to stun Brazil’s second-string team 1-0

Cameroon strike late to stun Brazil’s...

Dec 03, 2022

Victoria’s 183rd Anniversary celebration concludes Sunday 4 December

Victoria’s 183rd Anniversary celebration...

Dec 03, 2022

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes tonight with semis

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes tonight with...

Dec 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]