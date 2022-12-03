Cow now gat high standing in society

Dem Boys Seh..

Kaieteur News – Deh gat people does vex when cattle cross road. Dem people, especially dem motorists does leggo cuss when dem animal cross in dem path. And most time does be horse and cow and wah does cause accidents pun de road.

Burnham bin mek cow and buffalo king of de roads in Guyana. Dem had mo rights than people when it comes to the use of de road. Burnham bin give dem de facto right- of-passage. Dem cars used to have to stop and allow dem fuh pass before proceeding. And dem cattle used to tek dem own good time to cross de road.

Now it look as if we gan gat to start saluting cow and buffalo. A Politician get ketch with half of a million US dollars in he sofa. He tell dem Investigators dat is cattle he sell.

Don’t ask dem boys why he did not bank de money. Or just how much cattle he had to sell fuh get all of dat money. But de matter cause wan big uproar in de man country. People asking if de man cow does produce milk or money.

It remind dem boys of de time a heavy set woman was riding a bicycle on de public road and a man shout to she , “Cow!”

De woman turn to de man and showed him her middle finger… and then she crashed into de cow.

But de best was de one time a woman ask a cattle farmer why some cows gat horns and others do not. De farmer explain to her why this is so.

She then pointed to de farmer’s field and said, “So why does dat one not have horns?”

De farmer replied, “Because, my dear, dat is a horse!”

Talk half. Leff half.