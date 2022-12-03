CJIA MODERNISATION

Kaieteur News – The Cheddi Jagan International Airport expansion has turned out to be a bonanza for Politicians and Contractors. What was previously going under the name of expansion has now gotten a facelift, through the new description of overjoyed leaders. It is called ‘modernization’ in gearing up for different kinds of aircraft, many types of international visitors, and great numbers of them. Given the billions of Guyana dollars spent on different phases of the CJIA renovation, expansion, and continuing modernization, it is becoming apparent that this more than a cash cow for politicians and their well-connected people. It is a big black hole for the Guyanese people.

The PPP/C Government partnered with China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC) to commence work at the CJIA in 2011, almost 12 years ago. The price tag was US$150 M or approximately GY$30B, and is now on its 3rd Guyanese Government. By today’s standards, a case could be made that Guyana’s CJIA expansion project took almost as long as the building of the Great Wall of China. Previous PPP/C Governments, the Coalition Government, and now this PPP/C Government have all had their say and their input into this airport, about who didn’t get things right, and who ended up doing wrong. The Coalition found itself starting over almost from scratch with CHEC, to get some work done; and when the PPP/C returned to power in 2020, the carnival continued with more extensions of time.

As usual, strong sounding speeches were made by Government Leaders and Ministers about holding the Contractor accountable, and not a cent more being spent to get the airport works completed. Then they all got wise, and came up with a slick card trick. There are these additions under different caps, with the latest being the need for ongoing modernization to the tune of GY$890M. When Guyanese thought they were getting the whole works from the inception, they are now being led on a new song and dance. It is about what else we must have, and the same decades long story of the cash cow, milking cow, ad almost sacred cow that the CJIA has become. It is a truly wonderful thing to be a Politician and Contractor, and to be anywhere near the works (and money spent) on the self-extending CJIA complex.

For the longest time, Guyanese were thinking that what they were getting was a 21st century structure that could compare to any in the world, what they ended up with instead is some improvements here and there, and not much else. Certainly, no Guyanese of any sense would look at, or use, or pass through, what is now present and say with some conviction that we, the Guyanese people, got our money’s worth in the GY$30B spent, and we are proud of what we now have for a modern airport.

When we think of this GY$890M for a new terminal so that space can be made for a variety of commercial activities, we can’t help but wondering what else is going on in the heads of our government and its leaders with this airport, what is next in line for some more millions. A never-ending project like the CJIA, one where the big dollars flow like water running downhill, is a godsend for Politicians and those eager for a piece of the rewarding action. On each occasion that construction gets nearer to closing out, the Politicians come up with some new scheme to keep the gravy train running.

Other countries have succeeded, or are close to finishing off airport facilities that are way better, much more modern, than what we now have at CJIA. They have done so in a shorter time, and for many less millions. Considering all of this, our position is that there could be one of three things in motion at the CJIA. First, Guyanese Politicians are just plain incompetent, and couldn’t get a cat to drink milk. Second, they don’t have a clear and complete vision of what a modern airport should look like. Or, last, there is considerable cunning and crookedness in the mix. We invite citizens to be the judge, and make a pick. We think that all three situations have their place.