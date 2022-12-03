Chinese Government donates G$4 M to National Relief Effort

Kaieteur News – The People’s Republic of China recently donated G$4M to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid in the National Disaster Relief Effort. The funds were then used to purchase long boots and large quantities of food supplies that will bolster food hampers that are packed and dispatched by the Commission.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Madame Guo Haiyan, today visited the CDC Headquarters to officiate the handover. The Ambassador indicated that the People’s Republic of China recognizes the need to invest in Disaster Relief and Management worldwide, since it has vast experience in managing different types of large-scale disasters. Madame Haiyan also pledged her Government’s commitment to assisting Guyana continuously.

Director General of the CDC, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana for the relief supplies, and acknowledged its importance in carrying out the mandate of the CDC during disaster operations.

The CDC, through the Government of Guyana, continues to work with other nations to strengthen Disaster Resilience and Response. (DPI)