Arakaka, Kariako Health Centres for $43M upgrade

Kaieteur News – The Health Centers at Arakaka and Kariako in Region One are slated for a $43M rehabilitation exercise, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office revealed Tuesday.

During the opening of tenders, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is looking to upgrade two Health Centres.

Arakaka Health Centre will be rehabilitated and extended at an estimated cost of $22M while the Kariako Health Centre will be upgraded to a Cottage Hospital. The estimated cost for the upgrade is $21M.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Government’s plan to upgrade Health Facilities across the country, is to improve patients’ experience when they visit these facilities for healthcare.

Of the $73B budgeted for the health sector this year, $1B has been allocated for the upgrading of Health Centres across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Rehabilitation and extension of Arakaka Health Centre.

Upgrading of Kariako Health Centre to Cottage Hospital.

