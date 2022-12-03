Latest update December 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Arakaka, Kariako Health Centres for $43M upgrade

Dec 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Health Centers at Arakaka and Kariako in Region One are slated for a $43M rehabilitation exercise, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office revealed Tuesday.

During the opening of tenders, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is looking to upgrade two Health Centres.

Arakaka Health Centre will be rehabilitated and extended at an estimated cost of $22M while the Kariako Health Centre will be upgraded to a Cottage Hospital. The estimated cost for the upgrade is $21M.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Government’s plan to upgrade Health Facilities across the country, is to improve patients’ experience when they visit these facilities for healthcare.

Of the $73B budgeted for the health sector this year, $1B has been allocated for the upgrading of Health Centres across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Rehabilitation and extension of Arakaka Health Centre.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upgrading of Kariako Health Centre to Cottage Hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of reinforce culverts at Central Matthew’s Ridge, Matarkai Region One.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of rip rap sea defence between Essex and Concord, Mahaica Region Five.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- Fisheries Department

Construction of timber wharf and landing for Fishermen Cooperative Society at Rosignol.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)

Rehabilitation and Retrofitting of Parika Packaging Facility, Region Three.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Protected Areas Commission

Supply and delivery of ATVs and Motorcycles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of aluminum boats.

 

 

 

 

 

Bureau of Statistics

Payment of airfare for eight BOS staff traveling to and from Guuns Village, Region Nine for Census Duties.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Australia’s Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies crumble

Australia’s Cummins bags 200th Test wicket as West Indies...

Dec 03, 2022

AFP – Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth yesterday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their...
Read More
Upper Demerara/Kwakwani stands firm to retain title

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani stands firm to retain...

Dec 03, 2022

South Korea advance at World Cup after stoppage-time winner

South Korea advance at World Cup after...

Dec 03, 2022

Cameroon strike late to stun Brazil’s second-string team 1-0

Cameroon strike late to stun Brazil’s...

Dec 03, 2022

Victoria’s 183rd Anniversary celebration concludes Sunday 4 December

Victoria’s 183rd Anniversary celebration...

Dec 03, 2022

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes tonight with semis

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes tonight with...

Dec 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]