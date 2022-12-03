Arakaka, Kariako Health Centres for $43M upgrade

Latest update December 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Health Centers at Arakaka and Kariako in Region One are slated for a $43M rehabilitation exercise, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office revealed Tuesday.
During the opening of tenders, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is looking to upgrade two Health Centres.
Arakaka Health Centre will be rehabilitated and extended at an estimated cost of $22M while the Kariako Health Centre will be upgraded to a Cottage Hospital. The estimated cost for the upgrade is $21M.
Kaieteur News had reported that the Government’s plan to upgrade Health Facilities across the country, is to improve patients’ experience when they visit these facilities for healthcare.
Of the $73B budgeted for the health sector this year, $1B has been allocated for the upgrading of Health Centres across the country.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Rehabilitation and extension of Arakaka Health Centre.
Upgrading of Kariako Health Centre to Cottage Hospital.
Construction of reinforce culverts at Central Matthew’s Ridge, Matarkai Region One.
Ministry of Public Works
Construction of rip rap sea defence between Essex and Concord, Mahaica Region Five.
Ministry of Agriculture- Fisheries Department
Construction of timber wharf and landing for Fishermen Cooperative Society at Rosignol.
Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)
Rehabilitation and Retrofitting of Parika Packaging Facility, Region Three.
Protected Areas Commission
Supply and delivery of ATVs and Motorcycles.
Supply and delivery of aluminum boats.
Bureau of Statistics
Payment of airfare for eight BOS staff traveling to and from Guuns Village, Region Nine for Census Duties.
Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!
Dec 03, 2022AFP – Australia took a grip on the first Test in Perth yesterday with Pat Cummins bagging his 200th wicket as they bowled out a resolute West Indies then piled on more runs to stretch their...
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Dec 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I had Mr. Aubrey Retemyer, CEO of the now defunct State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) as the guest... more
Kaieteur News – Imagine that you go the Doctor and he tells you that you are terribly overweight and that your body... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]