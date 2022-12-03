Latest update December 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

2nd major BMC Caribbean Cup tournament being held in Barbados

Dec 03, 2022 Sports

Alvin Kallicharran expected to turn out for the West Indies

Kaieteur News – Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) continues to blaze the trail with administering masters’ cricket for West Indies. Hot on the heels of hosting a highly successful Big Man Cricket O50s Caribbean Cup tournament featuring 8 teams from 7 countries in early November, 2022, CWIMA has now turned its sights on hosting a 6 team Big Man Cricket O60s Caribbean Cup tournament in January/February 2023.

WI Captain Zamin Amin receives the Runner Up trophy from Barbados Cricket Association President Conde Riley

The O50s BMC tournament was somewhat curtailed by the weather with 6 of the 20 matches being completely washed out and a few others played with reduced overs. Be that as it may, the players, officials and guests who travelled from Canada, England, India, UAE, USA, Wales and the West Indies all had a magnificent time in Barbados. Preliminary matches were played at the BNOC, Pickwick, Windward, St Catherine and Police grounds.

USA defeated West Indies in the final which was played at the historic Kensington Oval on Friday, November 11th 2022. Following the final, CWIMA hosted a gala Closing/Presentation Dinner Awards Ceremony at the Golden Sands Hotel. USA carted off the beautiful BMC O50s Caribbean Cup whilst West Indies had to settle for the Runner up title once again.

However, as a consolation, West Indies players carted off 3 of the other 4 BMC awards presented that evening:

  • Player Of The Series- Zamin Amin (WI)
  • Best Fielder- Anthony Sahadeo (WI)
  • Best Bowler- Zamin Amin (WI)
  • Best Batsman- Jonathan Wileman (England)

The BMC O60s Caribbean Cup is scheduled to bowl off in Barbados again on Monday, January 30th 2023 on a round robin basis between the 6 teams. International O60s teams are expected from Australia, England, USA, West Indies, Rest Of The World and Rest Of The Americas. The finals are slated to be held on Friday, February 10th 2023 and the organizers are optimistic that it can be held once again at the Kensington Oval.

Anthony Sahadeo receives the Best Fielder award from WI legend Ian Bradshaw

Zamin Amin receives the Player of the Series award from WI legend Ian Bradshaw

West Indies has somewhat rebranded its O60s team and just retained 9 of the players that participated in the inaugural O60s World Cup in Queensland, Australia just a few months ago, namely: Captain Balwant Roy Singh, Hafiz Mohamed, Richard Sieuchan, Pramesh Seheult, Keith Lawrence, Tejnarine Ramroop, Sunderdat Sookram, Prem Singh and Howard Jodhan.

It was widely expected that former West Indies captain and Test player, Alvin Kallicharran, would have turned out for the World Cup but broke his finger a few days prior to this historic event.

Alvin Kallicharran, who played test cricket for the West Indies between 1972 and 1981 as a left-handed batsman and right-arm off spinner, played in 66 test matches and scored 4399 runs at an average of 44.43 with a highest score of 187. He also chalked up 12 test centuries and 21 fifties. Kalli is ranked 6th in the world for having been dismissed 7 times in the 90s and even remaining not out once in the 90s. Alvin is best remembered for his 10 balls onslaught against possibly the best fast bowler in his time, Dennis Lillee cracking him for 35 runs with 7 fours and a six, the sequence running 4,4,4,4,4,1,4,6,0,4. At age 73, Kalli is the elder statesman of the team but is still very fit and active as he coaches youths in North Carolina, USA.

West Indies team have also now been boosted by the inclusion of its O50s captain, Zamin Amin, left arm orthodox spinner, who just copped the Player of the Series and Best Bowler awards at the recently concluded O50s BMC tournament and will be turning out for the O60s for the very first time.

Little Maestro Alvin Kallicharran playing his famous hook shot in his heyday

Former Trinidad & Tobago batsman Deonarine Deyal, who played 2 regional matches for TT in 1986/87 scoring 96 runs with a highest score of 63 runs also makes his debut for the WI O60s and will add some more much needed impetus to the batting. Five bajans now join the West Indies squad for these games, namely: Abdulsamad Motara (Left arm leg spinner), Pacer Emmerson Jordan who played 4 First Class matches for Barbados in 1988/89, George Harris (Left-handed opener), Wicketkeeper/batsman Jefferson Gibbons and Wilbur Bruce (Father of Dwayne Smith). In Jordan’s 4 matches for Barbados, he grabbed 8 wickets with a best of 4/53.

The full squad declared by the West Indies is:

Balwant ‘Roy’ SINGH– Captain

Zamin AMIN– Vice-captain

Imtiaz ‘Rick’ ALI

Wilbur BRUCE

Anthony BOYKE

Jefferson GIBBONS

George HARRIS

Howard JODHAN- Player/Trainer

Emmerson JORDAN

Alvin KALLICHARRAN– Player/Coach

Keith LAWRENCE

Samad MOTARA

Tejnarine RAMROOP

Hafiz MOHAMED

Pramesh SEHEULT

Richard SIEUCHAN

Prem Deonarine SINGH

Sunderdat SOOKRAM

Raj SINGH-Manager.

