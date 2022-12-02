Some prisoners gan be disappointed!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Prison Service announce how dem allowing families fuh bond with dem prisoners from December 5 to de 11th. Dem gan allow dem families fuh spend time with dem inmates. But dis is nuttin new. It does happen all de time. But dem announce it so dat dem wah want come could mek appointment.

Dat announcement cause all kind of problems. Deh had some inmates who families nah want nuttin fuh do with dem. And so dem did not plan fuh do no ‘ bonding’. Dem in fact did not plan fuh go nowehere near de jail.

But now dem gan gat to tek shame out dem face and turn up. And dem can’t turn up empty-handed. Dem gan gat to carry some nice food and thing fuh dem family wah deh behind bars. Is nuff money gan gat to spend because some dem guys want fancy food.

Last year dem show photograph of what dem prisoners get fuh eat pon Christmas Day. And dah mek some dem prisoners relatives more worried. Because dem prisoners eating better on de inside dan dem family pon de outside.

But deh gat odder problems. Some of de prisoners’ partners move on with dem life and dem nah gat plans fuh turn up at de jail. So dem jailbird gan feel shame dat dem other half nah come and see dem.

Is suh when yuh deh in jail. People nah know yuh. But as soon as yuh come out and start doing good, everybody know yuh and want be yuh friend.

Talk half. Leff half!