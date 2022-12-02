Region 10 elects Mark Goring as new Vice Chairman

Kaieteur News – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance For Change (AFC) Region 10 Councillor Mark Goring was on Thursday elected as the new Regional Vice Chairman of that the Upper Demerara – Berbice Region.

His appointment came 18 months after former Vice Chairman Douglas Gittens, died and several months of disagreement between the Central Executive of the AFC and the Regional Council.

Gittens died in June 2021 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Goring, who is a member of the AFC was not supported by the AFC leadership for the position despite being recommended by the Regional Council. The AFC had identified Coretta Braithwaite for the post.

However, at Thursday’s Statutory Meeting, Goring was nominated by Councillor Michelle Daniels and seconded by Councillor Hugh Stephens. He was the lone person nominated for the post.

Goring received resounding support from all the Councillors barring Braithwaite who said, “I abstain, in fact, I object.”

Meanwhile, Goring thanked the Councillors for supporting and placing their faith in him.

“By your vote, you have demonstrated that you have the confidence in my leadership and abilities to execute my duties. I also wish thank the most honourable Rafael Trotman, my mentor for introducing me to what it really means to be a politician, that our job as a politician is to be a servant to the people we represent,” he said.

The newly appointed Regional Vice Chairman will be responsible for the Sub-Region Two District which includes Ituni, Kwakwani and the villages in the Upper-Berbice River.

He is expected to take residence in Kwakwani in an effort to provide better representation for the outlying communities. “The task at hand is huge, but with wisdom, patience, understanding and hard work, I will execute my duties without fear or favour in serving the people of Region 10. I intend to provide maximum representation to the people of Ituni, Kwakwani and all the villages along the Berbice River within the boundaries of Region 10,” he said.

Further, Goring opined that regional politics should be local and autonomy should be given to the local organs.

Meanwhile, the simple ceremony was attended by several Opposition Members of Parliament (MP) including Jermaine Figueira who said he is pleased with Goring’s appointment.

“All politics are local and the locals made a decision that I believe was prudent and in the best interest of the people in the Region 10. The leadership of the AFC who supported their candidate are not domicile in the Region so it can be concluded that their decision was influenced from a bird eye view. We are happy with the election of Mr. Goring and I believe he will continue to serve the region in an exemplary manner.”

The AFC had threatened that there would be consequences if Goring was sworn in against the wishes of the executive.