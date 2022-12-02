Ramayya charged for alleging Pandit ate fish at religious functions

Latest update December 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Political activist and former coordinator of President Irfaan Ali’s Rapid Response Task Force in Region Six was on Thursday charged for allegedly harassing and humiliating a Hindu religious leader from Crabwood Creek.
Dr. Veersammy Ramayya, 75 of Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice was arrested and charged with using a computer system to harass and humiliate Surujdyal Sahadeo called “Pandit Dave”, 43, a religious worker and Pandit of Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice on June 1 2022.
The charge was laid Contrary to section 19 (5) (a) in Contravention of Section 19 (3) of the Cybercrime Act 2018, of the Laws of Guyana. The political activist made his appearance at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was subsequently was sent on his own recognizance through his attorney Mirza Sahadat. He will appear in court again on February 20 2023.
Kaieteur News understands that Ramayya in a video that was posted on social media lambasted the character of the Pandit. Ramayya reportedly said that the Pandit consumed Gilbaka fish at religious functions despite his religion not permitting him to so do. Ramayya also said that there was a shortage of milk because people used it to wash the Pandit’s feet. However, after the court case, Ramayya told reporters that him being dragged before the court is political.
