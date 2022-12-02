New Chief Education Officer appointed

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the appointment of Saddam Hussain as the new Chief Education Officer (CEO). Hussain replaces Dr. Marcel Hutson who served in the position for six years, two of which were post-retirement years.

Dr. Hutson has now been appointed Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council (NAC), the principal body in Guyana responsible for conducting and advising on the accreditation and recognition of educational and training institutions, providers, programmes and awards, whether foreign or national.

“…He [Dr. Hutson] has made exceptional contributions to the development and forward movement of the education sector. The Ministry of Education extends tremendous gratitude to Dr. Hutson for his service as Chief Education Officer, especially during one of the nation’s toughest periods, the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry looks forward to another stellar stint in his new role,” the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

Dr. Hutson had retired in September 2020 but was re-appointed CEO later that month. He was first appointed as the acting Chief Education Officer at the Ministry in August 2016, filling the position of Olato Sam, whose contract was not renewed.

The Ministry said that on Wednesday Dr. Hutson handed over the office to Hussain who has been a classroom teacher for more than 20 years. Over the last two years, he served within Central Ministry as the Chief Schools’ Inspector and has been managing the efforts to restructure the Inspectorate Unit of the Ministry of Education.

“Mr. Hussain was a Cadet Officer and was appointed as a Senior Education Officer in 2011; a position which he later declined. He brings to the position of CEO, a wide range of experience having worked at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), the Cyril Potter College of Education and the Caribbean Examination Council,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry welcomed Hussain in his new role while noting that his previous roles “Demonstrated a deep love and passion for developing the sector and transforming education and systems to meet the needs of present-day Guyana.”

The Ministry assured that it is paying unswerving attention to creating the best education system in Guyana.