Linden man nabbed with 75 rounds of ammo, ganja

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old Wisroc, Linden man was on Wednesday arrested for being in possession of 75 rounds of .32mm live ammunition and 168 grams of marijuana at Lookout Mountain, Region Eight.
According to police, the man who resides at 111 Miles, Wisroc, Linden was apprehended during a patrol at Mango Landing Area at about 17:20h Wednesday after he was seen with a bulky haversack while riding a Honda XR motorcycle with no front licence plate.
The man upon seeing police rode his motorcycle in a different direction, speeding away. Upon seeing this, the police gave chase to the man who was intercepted in the vicinity of Lookout Mountain.
The ranks searched the haversack and found 75 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
The man was arrested and taken to the Mahdia Police Station where he remains in custody.
