Guyanese seeking protection from Venezuelan gang

Kaieteur News – Miners and businessmen working in the Five Star Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One are being forced to pack up and leave after a marauding Venezuelan gang invaded the area on Wednesday.

They are now calling on the authorities to intervene and protect them as the gang continues its rapid invasion of the Guyanese mines. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the gang is heavily-armed with more than 30 men strong. It is believed that the gunmen might belong to the notorious Sindicato gang of Venezuela.

The invasion reportedly started at Lena landing – a part of Five Star that is close to the Venezuela border. Since then the gunmen have covered more grounds and entered Powis Landing, looting and robbing along the way.

A Matthews Ridge businessman in the area related that they have forcefully taken over “Fat man’s new shop” at Powis landing and sent 12 of their men to hide in the bushes as lookout for the Guyanese joint services ranks who may enter to stop them. Kaieteur News understands that gang has since told their victims that they cannot return to Venezuela and are going “fight their way out” if anyone tries to stop their takeover of the Guyanese mine.

Another businessman who is fearful for the lives of his employees said, “I am currently preparing my employees at our mines located along the Wauna River/creek for evacuation to Matthews Ridge because even with a security detail of 5-10 it’s surely suicide.”

He also urged other dredge owners to do the same if the need arises. Region One police have since confirmed receiving reports about the invasion and are currently in the process of mobilising ranks to investigate the threat.

In 2017, three Guyanese were slaughtered in their sleep at a Venezuelan mine called Imataka that is located close to the Five Star Backdam. Gunmen brandishing high-powered weapons had stormed into their mining camp around 03:00 hrs on Wednesday July 19, 2017 and riddled them with bullets. Police identified the dead as Vernon Eudoxie, 51; Cologne Solomon, 23 – both of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma – and Samuel Moses, 19, of Four Miles Oronoque, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region. Venezuelan authorities suspected that killings were carried out by the sindicatos, a Venezuelan gang, that would cross over into Guyanese mines and rob victims frequently.