GOA elections likely before end of 2022

By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated Guyana Olympics Association (GOA) elections are likely to happen before the end of this year, a source told Kaieteur News yesterday.
According to the source, the GOA’s Audited Financial Statement is near completion, after which eligible members and affiliates will receive the constituted 21-day notice.
“It will be a Christmas gift,” the source said, pointing out that with a busy 2023 ahead, taking several notable regional and continental championships coming up, the GOA will need to focus on ensuring that the country is well-represented.
It is one of the most projected elections of the GOA since, for the first time in almost three decades the Association will have a new president.
On June 17, 2022, the GOA’s General Council voted in favour of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation in its new constitution for an age limit of 70 for severing members of its Executive Committee.
The vote ultimately ended former Chief Magistrate Kalam Juman-Yassin’s tenure at the helm of the GOA, position he has held since 1996.
Yassin, 75, was seeking another term in office.
Meanwhile, there has been no announcement of a potential candidate for the GOA presidency.
Some prominent figures in local sports have spoken to Kaieteur News off the record of their intentions, but all noted that in time, their case for presidency would be made public.
