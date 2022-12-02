GNBS opens new sub-office in Mabaruma

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Wednesday opened the doors of its new sub-office at Mabaruma, Region One – Barima-Waini.

The modernised and expanded facility which was built in the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) Compound will better enable the GNBS to provide its core services to the residents of the remote region.

Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ramrattie Karan, said the residents of Mabaruma will benefit from the verification of measuring instruments, product inspections, training and technical assistance for businesses. The Executive Director (Ag) also thanked the Regional Administration and the Business Community for past and future support.

Public Relations Officer of the Mabaruma Chamber of Commerce Industry (MCCI), Trevor Rupan stated that the establishment of the office in Region 1 will positively impact the products produced by businesses there.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mabaruma, His Worship Chris Phang advised that the services to be provided by the office are directly related to the Government’s vision. “With the rapid development experienced we must safeguard the interest of consumers which the GNBS can provide, and I am happy that Mabaruma is not left out of the developmental drive led by his Excellency Irfaan Ali,” the Mayor added.

Similarly, Director of Business, John Edghill said that, “the work of the GNBS holds well for the Government.” He acknowledged the extreme growth of Guyana’s economy and advised that it must transcend across the Regions of the country. Meanwhile speaking to the business community, he advised that it is better to build capacity through services like those provided by the GNBS.

“Services provides to these businesses will make them competitive and sustainable in the long run,” Edghill said while encouraging the local Authorities to support the work of the GNBS.

Regional Executive Officer, Tikaram Bissessar committed to offering support to the officer stationed of the GNBS Office to provide transportation and other resources required to visit the other sub-districts in the Region.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Regional Education Officer Elly Peterkin, Post Master Rainsford Smith, Representative of the Guyana Water Incorporated Samuel Drepaul, Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh and representatives of the Guyana Defence Force among others.

The Mabaruma Office is the tenth sub-office opened by the GNBS in administrative regions across the country. With support from the Government, the GNBS has successfully established offices in Anna Regina (Region Two), Vreed-en-Hoop (Region Three), Fort Wellington (Region Five), New Amsterdam and Corriverton (Region Six), Bartica (Region Seven), Mahdia (Region Eight), Lethem (Region Nine) and now in Mabaruma, (Region One). While in Mabaruma, the visiting GNBS Team also held several meetings with stakeholders including the Mabaruma Town Council, the police, the Regional Administration, and the Mabaruma Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss mutual concerns and areas for collaboration.

Stakeholders needing to contact the GNBS Mabaruma Office can call: +592-690-8032 to speak with Inspector, Jonathan Peters stationed in town.