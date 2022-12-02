Essequibo, Mon Repos ‘cop beaters’ to spend Christmas in jail

Kaieteur News – Two men who have been found guilty of assaulting the police this week will spend Christmas in prison. In two separate cases, the men were sentenced to six and nine months in prison respectively for disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

Samuel Paraj, 27, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) pleaded guilty to the charges of Assaulting a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Behaviour when he appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court. He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for the offences.

In a separate matter, Rohit ‘Poduck’ Lall, a fisherman of Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast was charged with the offence of Assault with the Intent to Resist Arrest. Lall was sentenced to six months imprisonment for the crime.

Police said that on Wednesday, the 25-year-old fisherman was arrested at about 16:45h by ranks from Regional Police Division No. 2 for fighting a police rank. Reports are that the ranks were conducting several policing exercises on the Essequibo Coast when Lall was arrested and subsequently charged.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said that physical assault on ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will not be tolerated and those found guilty of the attacks will face the full brunt of the law.

Hicken told traffic ranks from Georgetown and the East Coast that he has taken note of the recent incidents of aggressive and abusive attacks meted out to members of the Force while carrying out their lawful duty.

“There will be a zero-tolerance approach in this regard and is asking the public to desist from such behaviour,” Hicken said.