District 10 commands the lead ahead of final day

60th National Schools’ Championships…

– More records tumble

Kaieteur News – Another show of glorious sunshine graced the Leonora Track and Field Facility as the penultimate day of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) 60th National Schools’ Championship saw the defending champions, Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10), maintain the lead when proceedings ended last evening.

According to official results, District 10 are currently on 422.5 points, while West Demerara (District 3) is on 362 points in second.

District 4, East Coast Demerara, sits in the third position with 309.5 points, District 15 (New Amsterdam/Canje) with 305.5 points are fourth, District 6 – Corentyne have amassed 266 points and District 2 (Essequibo Coast Pomeroon) in the sixth position on 249.5 points. In the Teachers’ championship, District 3 leads with 149 points, District 10 are second with 140 points, Districts 2 and seven (Bartica) are tied in third with 114 points, District 6 are fifth with 108.5 points while District 1 (North West) occupy the sixth position with 104 points.

It was light day of events that featured the 200m finals, 1500m finals and a majority of field events in both the teachers and students championships.

District three’s Keliza Smith set a new record in the Girls U-20 200m with a time of 24.58s, which eclipsed Toyan Raymond’s old record of 25.29s, set in 2017. Finishing second was Keijana Payne (27.89s) and Tyiesha Taylor (27.63s) was third. Smith was the only female to set a new record in the Girls Division of the 200m.

District 11’s Simeon Solomon and Angus Lynch of West Coast Berbice both achieved record breaking runs in the Boys U-20 200m heats with 22.06s, to erase the old bench mark of 22.14s set by Titus Webster in 2017. However, in the final Solomon won with 22.36s while Lynch (22.96s) was second and Deliza Lyken (23.28s) of East Coast Demerara finished third.

Records continued to tumble in the 200m dash as District 10’s Omar James smashed with under-18 Boys record with 21.59s, Malachi Austin of East Georgetown shattered the Boys U-16 record with 22.50s while Christoph Semple of West Demerara set a new Boys U-12 record with 27.44s.

Earlier, the other distance that had the finals contested, the 1500m, were very keenly fought battles that had a few interesting finishes while the others saw seasoned athletes competing in a lane of their own. However, up to press time, the official results for this event were not available.

District three’s Attoya Harvey and Odida Parkison swept the Under-20 Girls and Boys 1500m races, respectively. The remainder of results will be published in a later issue.

Meanwhile, the Championships are set to culminate today with the 400m finals and relays being among the most anticipated events to run off.