BCB secures sponsorship for historic U11 cricket tourney from Moore and Son Business Est.

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board continues to break new grounds as it pushes ahead with its youth development programme across the county. The BCB has obtained sponsorship for a historic under11 cricket tournament for teams in the ancient county. The board usually hosts tournaments at the under13, 15, 17, 19 and 21 and this new tournament would widen the age group bracelet for the county as part of a comprehensive developmental programme.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the under11 tournament would serve as a feeder for the under13 tournament and would assist the coaching staff of the vibrant cricket board to identify players at a young age for further coaching to correct technical problems. Noting that the tree can only be straightened at a young age, he expressed confidence that the under11 tournament would improve the youth level in Berbice.

The BCB President is urging clubs across the county to go into primary schools and urge students to join their membership. The BCB is targeting a minimum of twelve teams for the tournament which would be played using the taped flannel ball. The cut-off date for the tournament would be the 1st of January, 2012 and players would be expected to have an eighty percent attendance rate in primary school.

One of the plans of the BCB is to use coaches as umpires in some matches to allow them to watch the youths close up. The BCB currently has nineteen coaches/trainers attached to its outreach programme with the assistance of Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharmlall. Clubs would also be encouraged to play at least one female in an effort to unearth new female talents.

Mr. Moore, who plays for the D’Edwards Cricket Club at the second division level, stated that he was delighted to be part of history and he was very happy with the massive development taking place in the ancient county’s cricket. He pledged his continued support and committed himself and business to not only renewing his under11 sponsorship but also to sponsor a second division tournament for teams in the West Berbice sub association.

Chairman of the BCB Competition Committee Leslie Solomon disclosed that his committee would strive to organise the tournament in a professional manner and urged clubs to register by the 15th of December. He also stated that 2023 would see a lot of cricket being played with special emphasis being played at the inter club youth along with cricket at the inter secondary and primary school levels. This would be in addition to a massive coaching programme at both school levels.