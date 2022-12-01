Latest update December 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three homes destroyed in mudslide at Linden

Dec 01, 2022 News

– Contractor was doing excavation work at the time of incident

Kaieteur News – A mudslide at Poker Street, Wismar, Linden on Wednesday morning has left three Pensioners homeless after their homes were destroyed.

One of the homes was completely pushed under the debris, while the other was damaged by the pressure of the slide.  The incident occurred around 11:00 hrs and residents heard a rumbling sound, before noticing the large quantity of land moving from the top of the hill to the bottom. An excavator operator who was at the time working on top of the hill was suspected to be trapped under the aggregates, however Private Contractor, Symon Harry, related that all workers are safe.

The aftermath of the mudslide in Poker Street, Linden

He related that the operators were at the time digging to locate a drain which he believed if found, would have alleviated the water situation the community has been experiencing for some time. “It was a drain I was trying to find, we were getting water problem in the community for some time, however like he went too close to a pocket of water and that pushed down the whole thing,” he related to Kaieteur News.

Harry said an artificial pool was constructed on top of the hill as a means of storing water, since the community frequently experiences water shortage.  He said efforts to clear the debris, will be executed by his company as well as the reconstruction of the two houses that were destroyed. “Right now I am trying to get a truck, a front end loader and so forth to cart off the stuff.”

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John said a newly constructed community access road which was executed by the RDC was damaged in the landslide. The community remains without electricity following the incident as well as is partially inaccessible at this time.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

District 10 holds slim lead ahead of District 3

District 10 holds slim lead ahead of District 3

Dec 01, 2022

– Smith, Newton shatter 100m record By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Blessed with perfect weather for track and field, athletes soaked up the sun’s energy and produced record-shattering...
Read More
2022 Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival begins tonight

2022 Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor...

Dec 01, 2022

Labuschagne hits 154 as Australia take control against West Indies

Labuschagne hits 154 as Australia take control...

Dec 01, 2022

Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District 10 in control

Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District...

Nov 30, 2022

Luminous A&M supports MVP Sports Futsal Tournament

Luminous A&M supports MVP Sports Futsal...

Nov 30, 2022

District 10 wins ‘Nationals’ Cycling C/Chip

District 10 wins ‘Nationals’ Cycling C/Chip

Nov 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]