Latest update December 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen dies in fatal Buxton road accident

Dec 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Treon Goppy 19, from Buxton East Coast Demerara, died on Tuesday, Novemb

Dead: Treon Goppy

er 29, after being involved in a road accident about 12:30hrs on the Buxton Public Road.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident which involved motor car #PWW 6816, owned and driven at the time by 43-year-old Kwame Gentle of Railway Line Buxton and motor cycle #CK 7430 driven at the time by Devon Grant of Friendship, East Coast Demerara, with Treon Goppy (now deceased) as the pillion rider.

According to police reports, the driver of motor Car PWW 6816 was proceeding east along the Buxton Public Road when he allegedly put on his left-side indicator to pull onto the northern parapet and felt an impact to the left side of his vehicle.

After receiving the impact, he observed that two males were on the northern parapet with visible injuries about their bodies. EMTs were summoned and both victims were picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Treon Goppy was seen and examined by a doctor and later died while receiving treatment. The motorcyclist was admitted in GPHC’s Accident and Emergency Unit suffering from head injuries. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 43-year-old motorcar driver and no trace of alcohol was found.  He is in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

District 10 holds slim lead ahead of District 3

District 10 holds slim lead ahead of District 3

Dec 01, 2022

– Smith, Newton shatter 100m record By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Blessed with perfect weather for track and field, athletes soaked up the sun’s energy and produced record-shattering...
Read More
2022 Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival begins tonight

2022 Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor...

Dec 01, 2022

Labuschagne hits 154 as Australia take control against West Indies

Labuschagne hits 154 as Australia take control...

Dec 01, 2022

Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District 10 in control

Esther Marks set new U20 Javelin record; District...

Nov 30, 2022

Luminous A&M supports MVP Sports Futsal Tournament

Luminous A&M supports MVP Sports Futsal...

Nov 30, 2022

District 10 wins ‘Nationals’ Cycling C/Chip

District 10 wins ‘Nationals’ Cycling C/Chip

Nov 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]