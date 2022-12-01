Teen dies in fatal Buxton road accident

Kaieteur News – Treon Goppy 19, from Buxton East Coast Demerara, died on Tuesday, Novemb

er 29, after being involved in a road accident about 12:30hrs on the Buxton Public Road.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident which involved motor car #PWW 6816, owned and driven at the time by 43-year-old Kwame Gentle of Railway Line Buxton and motor cycle #CK 7430 driven at the time by Devon Grant of Friendship, East Coast Demerara, with Treon Goppy (now deceased) as the pillion rider.

According to police reports, the driver of motor Car PWW 6816 was proceeding east along the Buxton Public Road when he allegedly put on his left-side indicator to pull onto the northern parapet and felt an impact to the left side of his vehicle.

After receiving the impact, he observed that two males were on the northern parapet with visible injuries about their bodies. EMTs were summoned and both victims were picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Treon Goppy was seen and examined by a doctor and later died while receiving treatment. The motorcyclist was admitted in GPHC’s Accident and Emergency Unit suffering from head injuries. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 43-year-old motorcar driver and no trace of alcohol was found. He is in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.