Teacher accused of killing Grandmother being treated for postpartum depression

Kaieteur News – Stephanie Gamell, the twenty-two-year-old teacher who allegedly killed her Grandmother on Sunday last, is now being treated for postpartum depression in the Psychiatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police in a press statement yesterday, Wednesday, said that Gamell is admitted as a patient, but is still under police guard pending further evaluation and treatment. The decision to have her referred to the medical facility comes after a medical evaluation at the Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, Gamell would have given birth about a month ago, and was on maternity leave. Family members who spoke to this publication, however, told Kaieteur News that Gamell began acting strange after giving birth. The young woman’s Aunt, Simone Gamell, said that apart from apparent depression and anxiety, there were instances where the twenty-two-year-old would lose and regain consciousness.

Saturday last, Stephanie Gamell left her Richmond home, for her Grandmother’s residence in Charity. There she spent the night with her seventy-five-year-old Grandmother, Angelica Agatha Gamell. At around 04:00hrs on Sunday morning last, neighbours heard screams coming from the home of the seventy-five-year old woman. After some fifteen minutes, Stephanie approached a neighbour with her baby, saying that “her [Stephanie’s] baby was dead”. After the neighbour refused to render assistance, Gamell left and wandered off into the street.

She was later picked up by police wandering the streets, and appeared to have no clear recollection of what previously transpired. Police Investigators told the media that when they arrived on the scene, the lifeless body of the elderly woman was found on her kitchen floor with a slash behind her neck, and her hair shaved off her head. There were also reports of broken bottles and scattered salt on the scene of the murder. A postmortem examination is to be performed on the body of the deceased today, in an effort to determine her cause of death.