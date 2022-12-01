Supply vessel sinks in TT

Latest update December 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2022 News
…was operating in Heritage Petroleum’s northern field
(CNC3) – A supply vessel operating in Heritage Petroleum’s north acreage field has sunk after an accident yesterday morning.
The vessel, which belongs to the Trinity Liftboat Services, a subsidiary of the Trinity Group of Companies, went down in the Gulf of Paria for reasons that were not immediately clear.
Video and photos of the incident also show what appears to be a large infrastructural asset toppled over in the water, although it was also not immediately clear what that was.
Guardian Media has been seeking to get further information on it.
Trinity Liftboat Services provides jack-up liftboats from 130′ to 160′ class operating in Trinidad and Tobago and has supported many projects such as Oil & Gas Well Drilling, Production Well Workovers, Wireline, Coiled-Tubing, Snubbing, Offshore Construction & Maintenance on Platforms, Geotechnical Boreholes and CPT.
The company also provides crewing and shore base management staff to support the Oil, Gas & Shipping Industry. Guardian Media understands that no one was hurt in the incident. Staff of Heritage Petroleum unsuccessfully attempted to save the vessel. Further updates will follow as more information is provided.
