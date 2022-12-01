St. Johns College, Kingston Secondary receives monetary donation from Tropical Shipping

Kaieteur News – St. Johns College and Kingston Secondary School intends to purchase a new printer/photocopier with the monetary donation it received from Tropical Shipping on Wednesday.

Tropical Shipping, a logistics and shipping company, which has over 50 years’ experience in the business arena, yesterday handed over two cheques to representatives of the schools, at its 22 Barrack and High Streets, Kingston office.

Making the donation to the officials of the schools during a simple ceremony was Tropical Shipping’s Country Manager, Glenis Hodge who shared yesterday that the kind gesture is nothing new that the company does. The company before made several donations to both primary and secondary schools across the Capital City.

“Every year we try to give back to our cooperate citizens, but our heart is really with schools, with youths, with education as a whole,” she mentioned.

Hodge noted that St. Johns and Kingston Secondary Schools were chosen this year as the recipients of the donation, because the company really admired the works being done by the schools, as well as what the schools stands for. “We saw your motto and your value is very close to what we trying to accomplish,” she noted. The Country Manager also added that they chose schools that are located right in the community where the company is.

On behalf of Kingston Secondary, Sir Everton Stephens yesterday expressed gratitude to the company and said that the donation will go a long way.

“We would like to express our utmost appreciation for your kind gesture and of course we would like you to know that this donation will be going to good use; our intention is to purchase a printer photocopier for the school. We have been out of this for quite a while and so we respect and appreciate your cooperate social responsibility as a cooperate citizen, and we know that you are a key stakeholders, we are neighbours and so we are grateful you have chosen us to provide with this donation,” Sir Stephens expressed.

Acting Deputy of St. Johns College, Ms. Suana Hamer, said yesterday that the donation will go towards purchasing a printer for the school which will assist the school in a great way. She expressed: “I would like to say thank you very much for this token and we will take this and buy whatever we need, thank you very much.”