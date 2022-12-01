Neighbour wanted for Bush Lot granny’s murder

Kaieteur News – A man trusted by Bush Lot Sumintra Sawh called “Aunty Becky” to run errands, is now wanted for brutally killing her on Monday during a robbery attack allegedly plotted by her 37-year-old caregiver and great niece.

Police identified the man as 48-year-old Shaeed Mohamed Ramzan, a next door nieghbour to Sawh. Aunty Becky was stabbed seven times and also suffered a fractured skull. Her niece Roshanie Basdeo has confessed to planning the fatal robbery with the wanted man so that she could be left with the woman’s house and he could get some cash to buy himself a scooter. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ramzan is asked to notify the police.

According to Basdeo’s confession, Ramzan had murdered the elderly woman in her presence. Basdeo, who was Sawh’s caretaker, told investigators that she had left Sawh’s door opened so that Ramzan could have gained entry to execute their plan. Sawh was sleeping when the man entered the upper flat of the house and Basdeo led him to the woman’s room and showed him her handbag which contained $350,000 she was saving to build her fence.

The 37-year-old woman told police that the neighbour beat the elderly woman with an object. She claimed that she begged him to stop but he continued to pound her. After brutally killing Sawh, the neighbour left her room with the bag containing the money and reportedly scrambled Basdeo by the neck and cut her left hand. Basdeo told police that the man threatened to kill her and the rest of her family if she revealed their plan to anyone.