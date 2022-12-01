Govt goes to Parliament for further $47B in supplementary budget

– 2022 budget will move from $599.7B to over $646.7B

Kaieteur News – Government on Wednesday returned to the National Assembly seeking approval of some $47B in supplementary spending, which will push this year’s budget from $599.7B to well over $643.7B.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh presented the Supplementary Bill Comprising Financial Papers Numbers 2 and 3 to the National Assembly to address, what the Department of Public Information said was a number of urgent interventions across several key sectors including Energy, Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Amerindian Affairs.

The Financial Papers, together amounting to over $47 Billion, include Financial Paper No 2 of 2022 totalling $2.9 Billion which caters for Contingency Fund advances covering the period August 15-November 29, 2022 and provides for a number of interventions, including provision of additional resources to support the Linden Electricity Company and provision of additional resources to conduct urgent drainage works including rehabilitation of drainage channels, access bridges, revetments and dams along with the installation of stainless steel sluice doors in Regions 2 to 7 including Georgetown.

With respect to Financial Paper No 3 of 2022, $44.4 Billion is being sought, including supplementary funding of close to $1.4 Billion under the Office of the Prime Minister for provision of additional resources to support electricity companies in Linden, Lethem, Mabaruma, Kwakwani, Port Kaituma, Mahdia, and Matthew’s Ridge. Additionally, $6.6 Billion is being sought for the provision of additional resources for the payment of electricity arrears to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL). Government remains committed to absorbing the impact of rising fuel prices on cost of services provided by electricity companies to ensure that it does not translate into high electricity bills for the Guyanese people. Approval is being sought for $1 Billion for the provision of additional resources for operational expenses to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) and $2 Billion for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Meanwhile, $18.2 Billion is also being sought under the Ministry of Public Works for the provision of additional resources to facilitate the upgrading of roads and drains in various communities, $938.2 Million for the provision of additional inflows under the Caribbean Development Bank’s programme to facilitate advancement of civil works on the Linden to Mabura Road Project, $275.9 Million for the provision of additional resources to facilitate completion of water supply interventions in hinterland areas and the procurement of a new drilling rig, and $371.1 Million for the provision of additional resources to procure vehicles to boost the operational effectiveness of the Guyana Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs.