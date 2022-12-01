Digicel rolls out eSIM for Christmas

Kaieteur News – In another major stride towards delivering powerful digital experiences to its customers, Digicel is pleased to announce the launch of eSIMs to support Electronic SIM enabled devices, for Christmas. The announcement comes as Digicel continues on its journey of being a premium Digital Operator since October 20, 2020. This latest development is also a first for Guyana.

The announcement gives customers, including those intending to get the e-SIM-only iPhone 14 as released in the US the ability to enjoy a full-fledged digital experience on their device only with Digicel. Customers can also purchase dual SIM (eSIM and physical SIM) versions of the iPhone 14 and connect to the Digicel network using their existing physical SIM.

An eSIM is a digital version of the physical SIM card that customers now use to connect to the Digicel network via smartphones, tablets, or other IoT devices, and enjoy the fastest data speeds and superior LTE coverage. It is embedded into the device for easy setup and out-of-the-box use that ensures seamless connectivity to the network in seconds.

New subscribers purchasing an eSIM from today until December 31stwill also be eligible for Digicel’s bonus 10GB promotion for the holiday season. Customers will receive a 10GB bonus of any-use data monthly for the next three months (January to March 2023) once a 7-day or higher Prime Bundle Plan is activated monthly.

Corporate customers are encouraged to contact their Sales Representatives on 669-2677or by email at [email protected] to make the switch today. In addition, the eSIM will be available across all Digicel retail stores from December 9th 2022.

As a Digital Operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that’s every minute, all day, every day.

Through its world-class LTE and fibre networks, together with its suite of apps spanning sports, news, local radio and podcasts, TV streaming, enhanced messaging and marketplaces and self-care, Digicel is the only operator in its markets that can deliver that.

Serving consumer and business customers in 25 markets in the Caribbean and Central America, its investments of over US$5 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 2 million people to date.

With its Better Together brand, Digicel is making a promise of simply more to customers and communities and its 5,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality day in, day out.