Athletics Coach arrested for allegedly raping girl, 14

Latest update December 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2022 News
By Shervin Belgrave
Kaieteur News – A National Coach was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on Friday last after a training session at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Region Three Police Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine, confirmed with this newspaper that the Coach was nabbed at the sports facility during the afternoon hours while the National Schools’ Track and Field Championships was is in full swing. Siwnarine said that his ranks had received a sexual assault report against the Coach and had launched an investigation.
Kaieteur News understands from sources close to the case, that the alleged sexual assault took place while the Coach was assisting a number of athletes for the ongoing National Schools’ Championship. When the training session ended, the man allegedly lured the 14-year-old girl into the room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The victim later confided in a friend and told the individual about what had happened to her and contact was immediately made with a Welfare Officer.
Her parents were subsequently informed of the incident and a report was lodged with the Police. The 14-year-old athlete has since been taken to a medical facility where she was examined. Kaieteur News understands that the examination confirmed that the girl was raped and a move was made to arrest the suspect. Investigations are ongoing.
Guyanese you are being prostituted by your politicians!
Dec 01, 2022– Smith, Newton shatter 100m record By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Blessed with perfect weather for track and field, athletes soaked up the sun’s energy and produced record-shattering...
Dec 01, 2022
Dec 01, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Please see my column, in case you missed it, of Friday, September 23, 2022, “People live in mortal... more
Kaieteur News – On a recent tour of a ward in the city, the President was approached and told that there are a lot... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]