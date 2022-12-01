Athletics Coach arrested for allegedly raping girl, 14

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A National Coach was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on Friday last after a training session at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Region Three Police Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine, confirmed with this newspaper that the Coach was nabbed at the sports facility during the afternoon hours while the National Schools’ Track and Field Championships was is in full swing. Siwnarine said that his ranks had received a sexual assault report against the Coach and had launched an investigation.

Kaieteur News understands from sources close to the case, that the alleged sexual assault took place while the Coach was assisting a number of athletes for the ongoing National Schools’ Championship. When the training session ended, the man allegedly lured the 14-year-old girl into the room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The victim later confided in a friend and told the individual about what had happened to her and contact was immediately made with a Welfare Officer.

Her parents were subsequently informed of the incident and a report was lodged with the Police. The 14-year-old athlete has since been taken to a medical facility where she was examined. Kaieteur News understands that the examination confirmed that the girl was raped and a move was made to arrest the suspect. Investigations are ongoing.