Thief raids Parfaite Harmony home while family sleeps

Kaieteur News – A lone intruder broke into a La Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on November 23, 2022 and stole a number of items and cash, while the family of three was fast asleep, after retiring to bed at 22:00hrs.
The perpetrator was seen on security footage breaking into the house in the wee hours of November 23 but because the quality of the video was poor, the person could not be identified.
Maria Persaud, who resides at the 2311, Onderneeming La Parfaite Harmony home, told Kaietuer News that the perpetrator had been seen on camera circling her house twice before entering the yard, walking up to a louvers window and removing eight panes.
The woman explained that the perpetrator, whom appears to be a man, entered the house through the opened window with all the occupants present except Persaud’s husband, who was working late at the time.
She related that the next day when she awoke, the house was tumbled and in a ransacked state, and that the burglar made off with a purse containing $30,000 cash, a smartphone and a bicycle that was in the yard.
She also reported that the intruder while looting the place had thrown a quantity of documents into the yard, causing them to become wet from rain. Among the documents were birth certificates, passports and land papers. She noted that while some documents were recoverable, others were destroyed.
Persaud said this is the second time their home has been burglarised.
A report was made to the La Parfaite Harmony Police Station. Ranks visited the scene and investigations are ongoing.
