PPP policies weakening competition, growth in business, other sectors – accountant

Kaieteur News – The windfall from oil royalties and profit oil is fueling a bonanza of monies to one group of Guyanese, while economic genocide is immersed in the policies of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) toward other sections of the society. This is the position of accountant and activist Nigel Hinds as he pointed to what he believes is a clear imbalance of wealth and opportunity distribution in the country.

Hinds, is among several stakeholders and concerned citizens alleging an alarming trend by the government where supporters and close associates of the party are benefitting heavily from the country’s resources. Hinds more recently insisted that Guyana is already losing heavily from its oil wealth, since the country’s two main political parties “are too caught up in their ways rather than coming together for the benefit of the nation.” With the little revenue the country is receiving, along with new opportunities, the PPP-government is ensuring that one group is empowered, Hinds claimed.

He told this newspaper that his comments carry even more weight following the release of information that reveal who would have more recently received government contracts, licences and certain access within the oil and gas sector. The document, “Economy and Justice in Guyana” was compiled by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes and shared with the media. Hinds said that this information, regarding those receiving government contracts and resources has been requested from the government by various stakeholders, but to no avail. He said he too has written letters, about the distribution of government contracts, even asking the government to reveal their plans on ensuring shared opportunities for all citizens.

Hinds credited Hughes for the “credible” job he did in compiling the information as the government has rubbished claims of economic discrimination and has insisted that the evidence be provided to prove same. “Hughes did an exceptional job in providing information that over 90 percent of the monetary value of government contracts went to one group of Guyanese. Information that Ashni Singh, Minister of Finance was unwilling to provide,” Hinds included. He said that in one case, it shows that gold licences issued, represented 82 percent of those going to one ethnic group. Where quarry licenses, major road and other infrastructural projects are concerned, the same is occurring, Hinds said in reference to the report.

This situation “undermines the necessary balance needed for the multi-racial democracy,” Hinds told the newspaper. “The private sector does not reflect any proportionality in relation to the demographics of Guyana’s population, especially at the Banks and Insurance companies.” In relation to budgetary resources, Hinds continued that, “failure to allocate the budgetary resources even-handedly across the different racial groups and proportionately across the region highlights a prejudiced and pernicious approach taken by the PPP administration.” Ultimately, Hinds opined, Guyana will continue to experience an unhealthy situation not only among its people but in the growth and development of its resources and economy.

Nigel Hughes’ report claims that of the 22 quarry licenses issued; only one was issued to an African Guyanese entity. He said that in the construction boom which Guyana is currently enjoying, sand and stone quarries are critical to a country’s development. However, 4.5 percent represents the quarry licenses issued to an African Guyanese entity. That business is RMC Silica. Other recipients include Black Jaguar Investment Group Inc. Vishwan Baichan, Elichia Investment and Construction Inc., Hadi’s World, Metallica CC Guyana Inc. , Southern Canton International Trading Inc. said to be owned by Chinese National Su Zhi Rong. Guang Zhao and Jian Ping Che, Tri Country Inc., Baracara Quarries Ltd., BK Quarries, Toolsie Persaud Quarries Ltd. and Prabhudyal Ramdial also received quarry licences.

On the issue of gold licences, Hughes alleged that 11 licences were granted and two were issued to African Guyanese. He claimed that for this year, another 11 licences were issued but only one was issued to an African Guyanese. In relation to oil blocks and oil related projects such as a shore bases, there are no African Guyanese involved, despite other groups and foreigners owning the resource. Hughes said, “No African Guyanese nor African Guyanese entity has ever been awarded an offshore block in Guyana.” They said too that there was no advertisement of the offer for the sale of any offshore oil blocks.