Overseers, Town Clerks and Treasurers fired for corrupt practices – Local Govt. Minister

Nov 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Several Overseers, Town Clerks, and Treasurers have been fired from Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and Municipalities across the country, due to evidence of corruption, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

The firing of the officials follows multiple reports of financial infractions at the NDCs and Municipalities, the completion of audits and recommendations by the Local Government Commission.

Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, disclosed that some of the infractions were as a result of procedures not being followed while others resulted from persons being “plain corrupt”. He disclosed that cases requiring criminal prosecutions are underway.

“We are committed to ensuring that we continue to work with NDCs and municipalities to provide training and development, capacity building, institutional support to all 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities, just so that there can be better administration,” the Minister said on the sidelines of a recent event.

Dharamlall said his Ministry supported the recommendations made by the Local Government Commission to dismiss the corrupt officials.

“So, as we move forward, we will continue to work towards strengthening the work of local democratic organs, and the staff should find a friend in me, in making sure that they manage well, and an enemy in me if they are corrupt,” the minister asserted.

Local Government Elections (LGE) will be held on March 13, 2023.

