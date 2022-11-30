Latest update November 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Luminous A&M supports MVP Sports Futsal Tournament

Nov 30, 2022 Sports

– Donates two bikes for MVP & lucky fan

Kaieteur News – Luminious Automotive and Motors became the latest entity to support the Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament with the handing over of two motorbikes, yesterday, at one of the company’s locations on North Road.

CEO of Luminous, Eron Baptiste, stated that his company was very pleased to donate the two bikes toward the tournament. He revealed that the shipment of bikes arrived on Monday and his team has worked audaciously to assemble them to present them to Petra yesterday.

Petra’s Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, said his organisation is very appreciative of the gesture from Luminous A&M, and assured Baptiste that his contribution will go a long way, adding that the Male MVP and a Lucky Fan will be pleased when the acquire the machines.

Meanwhile, when the tournament resumes with the semifinal stage on Saturday, December 3, the National Gymnasium will see the final four in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions collide to decide who enters the finale.

Luminous Automotive & Motors’ CEO, Eron Baptiste (right), hands over the keys to the bike to Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca.

The female division will kick off proceedings at what is expected to be a minted venue as Fruta Conquerors go head to head with GT Panthers in the first semifinal, while Police tackle Tiger Bay to decide the other finalist.

After that, the men spring into action with the first semifinal that features giant killing teams, Stabroek Ballers and Future Stars. The winner of this match faces the victor of the Gold is Money versus Bent Street-encounter.

At stake for the men – the Championship prize of $500,000, while the runner up will have to settle for $300,000, third place carts off with $200,000 and the fourth place finisher walks away with $100,000.

Additionally, the winner of each of the six groups in the male division will received $50,000 while second place took home $30,000, third pocketed $20,000 and fourth received $10,000.

In the Women’s division, the Tournament winner pockets $200,000, second place bags $100,000 while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award will also be up for grabs in both divisions.

