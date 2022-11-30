Guyanese jailed for stealing US$287,312 in saving bonds from elderly US woman

Kaieteur News – A United States-based Guyanese woman has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for stealing U.S. Savings Bonds from an elderly woman.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JHANANNIE SINGH, also known as “Jasmine” and “Sharmala Persaud,” 52, a citizen of Guyana last residing in Queens, New York, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 57 months of imprisonment for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. Savings Bonds from an elderly woman who had purchased the bonds for her grandchildren and other family members.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Singh stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. Savings Bonds from an elderly woman for whom she provided home health services. The victim had purchased the bonds for her grandchildren and other relatives. After the victim died, Singh contacted Glen Campbell, also known as “Nick,” who enlisted the help of another individual to redeem the stolen bonds at a financial institution and provide Singh and Campbell with a portion of the proceeds. Between October 2020 and January 2021, as part of an undercover investigation, law enforcement coordinated the purchase of more than 100 savings bonds, with face values ranging from US$50 to US$1,000, from Singh and Campbell. Campbell traveled to Connecticut to complete the transactions.

Singh and Campbell were arrested on January 29, 2021. At the time of Singh’s and Campbell’s arrests, the value of the bonds they had delivered during the undercover investigation was US$287,312.39.

In June and July 2021, Singh attempted to obstruct the investigation and prosecution of this matter by offering to pay a witness if he agreed to lie and provide false testimony. Singh has been detained since August 4, 2021. On August 19, 2022, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. Campbell pleaded guilty to the same charge on June 15, 2022, and awaits sentencing. Singh faces immigration proceedings when she completes her prison term.

This matter has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tara E. Levens, Michael S. McGarry and Robert S. Ruff. According to the press release, Justice Department said it has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The Hotline is staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers. Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).